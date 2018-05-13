Dick Morris: What If RFK Had Lived?

What if Bobby Kennedy survived Sirhan Sirhan’s shot in the kitchen of the Ambassador Hotel on June 5, 1968?
What if he went on to challenge Vice President Hubert Humphrey and Sen. Eugene McCarthy for the Democratic presidential nomination?
What if the eventual nominee took on Republican Richard Nixon in the fall?
For many of us, in our hearts, that is what we would like history to be. We want Bobby to get off that kitchen floor and save America.
Could it have happened?
Could Kennedy have beaten Humphrey — and Nixon?
In his new book, “On To Chicago: Rediscovering Robert F. Kennedy and the Lost Campaign of 1968,” Jim Rogan, a former Republican congressman from California — and a prosecutor against Bill Clinton in the Senate impeachment trial of 1998 — answers these questions with the speculation of an informed political observer with great instincts.
It’s worth reading this book just to indulge the fantasy a bit longer.
Just to erase the memory of that terrible night in June.
Just to give the scar more time to heal.
As I have been watching the Netflix special on Robert Kennedy’s life, “Bobby Kennedy for President,” I have come to realize that RFK is the true father of the modern Democratic Party.
It was he who strung together the coalition of African-Americans, Latinos, liberals, students and labor who now constitute the Democratic Party.
The New Left of 1968 became the establishment of the party after Kennedy’s death.
Rogan’s book is fun, very well written and a real political thriller.
It stands history on its head even as it raises Bob Kennedy from the bloody kitchen floor.
Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant.
His most recent book, “Rogue Spooks,” was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.
