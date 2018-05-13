SECTIONS
Commentary Opinion Politics
Print

Dick Morris: What If RFK Had Lived?

By Dick Morris
May 13, 2018 at 9:45am

Print

What if Bobby Kennedy survived Sirhan Sirhan’s shot in the kitchen of the Ambassador Hotel on June 5, 1968?

What if he went on to challenge Vice President Hubert Humphrey and Sen. Eugene McCarthy for the Democratic presidential nomination?

What if the eventual nominee took on Republican Richard Nixon in the fall?

For many of us, in our hearts, that is what we would like history to be. We want Bobby to get off that kitchen floor and save America.

Could it have happened?

Could Kennedy have beaten Humphrey — and Nixon?

In his new book, “On To Chicago: Rediscovering Robert F. Kennedy and the Lost Campaign of 1968,” Jim Rogan, a former Republican congressman from California — and a prosecutor against Bill Clinton in the Senate impeachment trial of 1998 — answers these questions with the speculation of an informed political observer with great instincts.

It’s worth reading this book just to indulge the fantasy a bit longer.

Do you think RFK would have been a great president?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Just to erase the memory of that terrible night in June.

Just to give the scar more time to heal.

As I have been watching the Netflix special on Robert Kennedy’s life, “Bobby Kennedy for President,” I have come to realize that RFK is the true father of the modern Democratic Party.

It was he who strung together the coalition of African-Americans, Latinos, liberals, students and labor who now constitute the Democratic Party.

The New Left of 1968 became the establishment of the party after Kennedy’s death.

RELATED: What’s In Your Wallet

Rogan’s book is fun, very well written and a real political thriller.

It stands history on its head even as it raises Bob Kennedy from the bloody kitchen floor.

Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant. 

His most recent book, “Rogue Spooks,” was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: American History, Democrat Party

By: Dick Morris on May 13, 2018 at 9:45am

Popular Right Now

Dan Backer

Where Is the Media? Stormy Stories Overshadow $84 Million Clinton Scandal

Becky Loggia

FBI Releases Pro-2nd Amendment Statement, States the Importance of Armed Citizens in America

Scott Kelnhofer

Hawaii Eruption Has Some Experts Worried About US West Coast

Jack Davis

donald trump

President Trump Has Heartbreaking Message About His Mother: ‘I Miss Her a Lot’

Scott Kelnhofer

Lawyer: Mueller Indicted a Company That Didn’t Exist

Jack Davis

us f 22

Air Force Intercepts Nuclear-Capable Russian Bombers Just off US Coast

Chris Agee

Fmr. Military Sniper Attacks Obama, Says Trump’s Approach ‘Strikes Fear’ into Enemy

Becky Loggia

tent city

California City Unanimously Votes Against Sanctuary State

Recently Posted