Dick Morris: The Whistleblower Is a Charter Member of the Deep State - Zero Credibility

Eric Ciaramella is apparently the name of the secret, shy, elusive whistleblower on whose word we are supposed to oust an elected president of the United States — and preempt the next election by doing so.

His background: A Democratic hack close to anti-Trump resistance mastermind John Brennan. He’s about as unbiased and nonpartisan as Joe Biden himself.

Consider his record:

Ciaramella, 33, is a registered Democrat holdover from the Obama White House.

He worked for Joe Biden and John Brennan.

He helped initiate the collusion-with-Russia charge against Trump.

The Intelligence Community Inspector General said Caramella had “some indicia of an arguable political bias … in favor of a rival political candidate.”

He was fired from the NSC staff in mid-2017 for anti-Trump leaks to the media. On losing his job, he was welcomed back at the CIA. During his job hunt, he met with impeachment prosecutor Adam Schiff seeking “guidance.”

During the 2016 campaign, while he still worked for the NSC, he invited Alexandra Chalupa to the White House for a meeting. Chalupa was a leader in the anti-Trump negative research during the campaign.

Biden’s office invited Ciaramella to an October 2016 state luncheon for Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. RealClearInvestigations, the internet organ that first broke the identity of Ciaramella, said that the invitation was “unusual” since he was a low-level G-13 federal employee “and signaled that he was politically connected inside the Obama White House.

When Attorney General Bill Barr and U.S. Attorney John Durham disclose their conclusions about the origin of the hoax alleging Putin and Trump colluded during the election, Ciaramella’s name is certain to be mentioned.

He is clearly part of the self-styled “resistance” set up in Washington to persecute Trump and to spread false rumors that could lead to his impeachment.

Of course, we are not left to speculate about what the president said to Ukrainian president Zelensky in the now-famous phone call.

The transcript is released and it obviously did not include a threat to withhold aid to Ukraine unless Biden was investigated. In the event, with no further investigation by Ukraine, the aid in question was released two months after the phone call.

Now the testimony of this young man is about to serve as the basis for an impeachment resolution against President Trump.

Doubtless, the resolution was drafted right after Trump’s election victory with a blank space left so the grounds and his alleged offenses could be inserted later.

