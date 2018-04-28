The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Commentary Opinion Politics
Print

Dick Morris: Who Were the Leakers? Comey and Clapper

By Dick Morris
April 28, 2018 at 10:47am

Print

During the opening months of the Trump administration the whole country asked: Who are the leakers?

Stories kept springing from the anti-Trump mainstream media based on the dossier funded by Hillary Clinton’s campaign with all sorts of totally inaccurate information designed to discredit the new president.

Where did they come from? We all wanted to know.

Now, based on the information contained in the House Intelligence Committee report, we know. They were Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and FBI Director James Comey.

Despite his denials — under oath — to Congress, DNI Clapper leaked information about the dossier and its contents to Jake Tapper of CNN.

Its phonetic. James to Jake. Clapper to Tapper. DNI to CNN.

For his part, Comey has admitted leaking the memo of his meeting with Trump that led to his dismissal to a friend with an understanding that he would also leak it.

Perhaps these top law enforcement officials don’t get it: Leaking is a crime. Leaking a conversation with the president, that includes classified information, is a felony. And a top government official leaking inaccurate, partisan material compiled by a political campaign to the news media and dignifying it with his imprimatur is definitely a violation of our tradition of free elections.

Do you think Comey and Clapper should face criminal charges?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Now questions loom:

Will these leakers escape scot-free?

Will Comey be rewarded with millions in book sales for his felony?

Will Clapper succeed in almost removing a president for his?

Or will they be subject to our laws and punished for their crimes?

RELATED: Opinion: I’m No Longer a ‘Never Trump’ Conservative. Here’s Why

For the director of intelligence community and the head of the top counterintelligence bureau in the government to peddle partisan lies to the media in the closing months of a hotly contested presidential election in its closing months is surely more serious than the posting of misleading and inaccurate Facebook entries by anonymous Russian intelligence agents.

I am much more concerned about being manipulated and lied to by the leaders of our own government than I am by enemy agents.

Both are crimes, but when our own intel operatives lie to us, that’s also an outrage!

Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant. His most recent book, “Rogue Spooks,” was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: 2016 Election, FBI, James Comey

By: Dick Morris on April 28, 2018 at 10:47am

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Media Outlets Accuse Diamond and Silk of Lying, Then Duo Reveals One Important Detail

Chris Agee

Kim Jong Un Made a Surprising and Revealing Comment to S. Korean President

Chuck Ross

House Intel Report Reveals Who’s Really Behind Trump-Russia Investigation

Jack Davis

Rep. Nadler Says Conservative Censorship Claims are ‘Baseless,’ Received Over $20K from Google

Dick Morris

Trump Outrage! Won’t Release JFK Assassination Files

Chris Agee

Massive Explosion, Fire At Oil Refinery; At Least 20 Casualties Reported

Chris Agee

North Korean TV Had Very Different Broadcast During Historic Korean Summit

Marilyn Musgrave

mike pompeo

Musgrave: Here’s Why Liberals Don’t Want Mike Pompeo as Secretary of State

Recently Posted