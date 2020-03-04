Dick Morris: Will Millennials Ever Forgive Biden?

Democrats are so afraid that they will repeat the mistake of 1972 — nominating a radical who can’t get elected — that they are now making the same mistake they made in 1968 — alienating the young people they need to win the election.

It’s not just that Biden beat Sanders on Super Tuesday; it’s how he did so.

After months of debate and dialogue, Sanders had an unmistakable lead.

Then the Empire closed in and took it all away. South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn endorsed Biden and the mechanized dominos fell into place.

The former VP won the first primary of his life in South Carolina and, in short choreographed order, Klobuchar, Buttigieg, and a host of local officials came out for Biden, marching in lockstep. As they trampled Bernie, they trashed the passionate dreams of millions of Sanders’ followers.

TRENDING: Listen to Pro-Bernie Crowd Roar as Security Guard Gets Violent with Peaceful Trump Supporter

But the machine will do Biden little good in November if he is the nominee. These voters are already part of the Democratic base.

It is the millennial voters who will determine Biden’s fate should he secure the nomination, and these are precisely the Sanders supporters who are increasingly shocked and outraged by Biden’s electoral manipulation.

How is Biden to appeal to these millennials after defeating their candidate in the primary, stymying their beloved revolution with its glittering promises?

In 1968, the Democratic machine nominated another vice president, Hubert H. Humphrey, even though he never entered any primaries. Anger overflowed and led millions of young Democrats to stay at home and let Nixon be elected.

Do you think that Bernie Sanders still has a shot at the Democratic nomination? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 33% (41 Votes) 67% (83 Votes)

Bear in mind that this Democratic nominating process has a very long way to go — five months. Week after week, young voters will see their enthusiasm and passion overcome by the Democratic machine. As Yeats wrote, “too long a sacrifice / Can make a stone of the heart.”

As Biden’s ineptitude, oncoming senility, stale programs and hackneyed rhetoric contrast every week with Sanders’ utopian vision, the millennials will turn more and more sour on the former VP.

How can he then turn it around in November?

Particularly if Trump’s ratings continue their dramatic improvement, it will be hard to get them out for Biden.

So Joe’s victory may turn out to be Pyrrhic after all.

RELATED: Dick Morris: Biden Should Take Alzheimer's Test

Can Trump beat Biden? In a heartbeat.

Can Bernie still win?

We don’t have complete results yet from Super Tuesday — about half of the delegates elected yesterday have yet to be allocated.

We’ll talk tomorrow.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.