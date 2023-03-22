Parler Share
Dick Van Dyke Bloodied in Malibu Car Crash - Police Filing Puts His Driver's License in Jeopardy: Report

 By Jack Davis  March 22, 2023
Legendary entertainer Dick Van Dyke was involved in a one-car crash last week in which the 97-year-old suffered bleeding in the nose and mouth and a potential concussion, according to a new report.

The Malibu accident took place in the morning of March 15, according to the celebrity news site TMZ. The report did not specify a time.

Police were called to the scene and found Van Dyke in a 2018 Lexus that had crashed into a gate.

According to TMZ, Van Dyke told police his car slid in the rain and that he lost control of it before it hit the gate.

After being treated at the scene, Van Dyke declined to go to a hospital, the report said. He was later given a ride home from the accident.

Neither drugs nor alcohol were suspected in the accident, but TMZ said police are requesting that the Department of Motor Vehicles determine whether Van Dyke should continue driving.

The state of California has a process by which what it calls “potentially unsafe drivers” can have their licenses revoked due to impairments that come with age.

Should driver’s license retesting be mandatory at a certain age?

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, the crash was almost 10 years after one in which Van Dyke’s car caught fire while he was driving on a California freeway.

In the Aug. 19, 2013, crash, Van Dyke was pulled from the burning car by a passerby.

Van Dyke recently appeared on this season’s premiere of “The Masked Singer,” according to People.

“I had never even seen the show when they asked me. So I checked it out and it looked like a lot of fun. I was positive they wouldn’t be able to guess who I was,” Van Dyke told the magazine. “And I was right!”

Van Dyke performed the Frank Sinatra song “When You’re Smiling,” which he said was selected by his wife, Arlene Silver.

“They wanted me to do something current and I know nothing from rock. So we picked out one which typifies me. She’s the one that came up with it and I liked the song, too,” he told People.

According to CNN, that appearance made Van Dyke the oldest contestant to ever appear on the show.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
