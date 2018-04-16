Dick’s Literally Destroying AR-15 Inventory Instead of Selling Back to Manufacturers

Dick’s Sporting Goods no longer sells AR-15-style rifles at any of its stores, and soon its unsold inventory of the much-vilified firearms won’t be available anywhere else.

Instead of returning them to their manufacturers, Dick’s will destroy its entire stock of unsold AR-15s, the company said Monday.

“We are in the process of destroying all firearms and accessories that are no longer for sale as a result of our February 28th policy change,” a Dick’s spokeswoman told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“We are destroying the firearms in accordance with federal guidelines and regulations.”

Pennsylvania-based Dick’s, the world’s largest sporting goods retailer, stopped selling AR-15-style rifles in February in response to the Parkland, Florida, school shooting.

The company had previously removed the rifles from the shelves of its Dick’s-branded stores but continued to offer them at its 35 Field & Stream retail locations.

Parkland shooter Nicholas Cruz had purchased a gun from a Dick’s store, though not the AR-15-style rifle he used in the massacre.

Still, CEO Edward Stack worried that “it could have been” the case.

Following the decision to pull modern sporting riles from Field & Stream stores, it was unclear what Dick’s would do with the weapons it held in inventory.

Typically, a retailer like Dick’s can return unsold merchandise to the manufacturer for a refund or a credit.

Instead, Dick’s has decided to destroy the rifles at the company’s distribution centers.

The company will send the parts to a salvage company to be recycled, the Post-Gazette reported.

The company did not say how many rifles would be destroyed.

In addition to its policy on AR-15 sales, Dick’s said in February it would stop selling high capacity magazines or sell firearms to anyone under 21 years old.

The company is facing two lawsuits over the additional age restriction.

A version of this article previously appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

