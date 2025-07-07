They Didn't Even Wait Until the Bodies Were Cold: Dems Rush to Blame Trump, Climate Change for Deadly Texas Floods

Democrats from all backgrounds began blaming President Donald Trump over the weekend for the recent Texas floods, citing budgetary cuts that haven’t even gone into effect yet.

Even progressive Democrat and former State Senator Nina Turner had to point out that the financial cuts liberals are slamming, have not yet been implemented.

“The GOP’s budget cuts to NOAA are set to take effect at the start of fiscal year 2026, which begins on October 1, 2025,” she wrote Sunday, on the social media website X. “Anyone making the deaths of the children in Texas about partisan politics is morally bankrupt. Please reflect.”

She also condemned her fellow Democrats for mockingly telling conservatives and Texans that, “this is what you voted for,” calling it counterproductive. These facts, however, did not stop the onslaught of hateful blame.

Some liberals took these tragic deaths as an opportunity to hijack the story for their climate change agenda. They were spewing talking points before the families of these poor souls could even plan their loved ones’ funerals.

Texas Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro said on CNN Sunday, that climate change was “obviously” a factor, The Hill reported.

“I think climate change is obviously a part of it,” he said. “These floods are happening more often in more parts of the country, and really all over the world, and so we have to face that reality and be better prepared for it and combat it.”

Washington state’s Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee jumped on the climate change bandwagon as well, and wrote on X that: “It is hard to make the Texas flood tragedy worse, except to know that on the same day Trump signed a bill cratering solar and wind energy that is vital in the battle against the climate change making these torrential rains more frequent.”

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson called these comments “shameful and disgusting,” adding that accusations from local officials blaming the National Weather Service for delayed warnings had been debunked, according to Fox News.

“The NWS did their job,” Jackson said. “Even issuing a flood watch more than 12 hours in advance.” The weather service also reportedly had extra staffers on duty for the storms.

These were only some of the Democratic voices launching a barrage of hatred towards Trump, Republicans, and even the state of Texas.

Trump posted about the storm on Truth Social Saturday writing that: “Our Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, will be there shortly. Melania and I are praying for all of the families impacted by this horrible tragedy.”

He added, “Our Brave First Responders are on site doing what they do best. GOD BLESS THE FAMILIES, AND GOD BLESS TEXAS!”

The commander in chief is reportedly planning to visit Texas on Friday, so as not to disrupt any emergency efforts.

“We wanted to leave a little time,” he told reporters on Sunday. “I would have done it today, but we’d just be in their way. Probably Friday.”

CBS reported that at least 89 people are dead as of Monday morning and at least 41 more are missing, after the strong flash floods hit several Texas counties.

The far-left will take any tragedy and turn it into a victory lap, if their anger can be targeted at conservatives, Trump or their political adversaries. This behavior is vile enough, but on top of that, their talking points aren’t even true.

There are friends, children, mothers, fathers, siblings — fellow human beings — dead because of a natural disaster. What the left’s first instinct? Crucify Trump and Republicans while wagging their fingers in the country’s face.

As the left has shown time and time again, scoring political points and persistently pushing propaganda, matters more than the lives of American citizens.

