'Die Hard' Actor Robert Davi Slams Democrats for Immigration Policy

By Andrew J. Sciascia
Published November 13, 2019 at 1:15pm
Another actor is breaking ranks with liberal Hollywood, blasting the Democratic Party’s shift toward radically lax immigration policy.

During an appearance Tuesday night on Fox Business Network, “Die Hard” actor Robert Davi railed against the congressional establishment for what he called a deliberate attempt to let illegal immigration “change the shape and the ideology of this nation.”

“They are gerrymandering the population,” Davi told host Trish Regan.

“In 1965, the Immigration and Naturalization Act, passed by [then-President] Lyndon Johnson and argued in the Senate by [Democratic Sen. Edward] Kennedy, said three things,” Davi said. “The act will not bring more immigrants to the cities, that it would not take jobs away from the American people, and they would have no lenient admissions.”

In the decades that followed, however, an alliance has been formed between Democrats and a “cabal of the GOP globalists” to use increasingly lenient immigration policy to see certain American values come out in the wash, he said.

“Every single thing that they do … they’ve let down the American people,” Davi said.

“This is what’s happening, it’s pure and simple,” he continued. “What they want to do is change the shape and the ideology of this nation by letting people in that have not been educated in the system.”

Davi is not the first to have made such an argument regarding immigration in recent years.

Do you agree with Davi?

This summer, President Donald Trump and members of his administration relied on a similar argument in the unsuccessful fight to include a citizenship status question on the 2020 Census.

According to the administration and a variety of political pundits, the inclusion of unknown illegal immigrants in state and local population totals has the potential to impact decennial electoral redistricting, Reuters reported.

A joint study conducted by Yale and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2019 suggests the illegal immigrant population includes as many as 22 million people.

Davi told Fox Business Network the impacts were not only political but deeply personal for immigrants who come to the U.S. legally.

“Trish, I was just in New York,” Davi said. “I spoke to immigrant cab drivers from Bangladesh to the Dominican Republic, guys that are working their butts off that have been here legally.

“And they’re angry.

“But people are not being educated about the real motivation of what the Democrats are doing to this nation.”

Andrew J. Sciascia
Andrew J. Sciascia has been a news reporter with The Western Journal since 2019 and a regular contributor since 2018.
Andrew J. Sciascia has been a news reporter with The Western Journal since 2019 and a regular contributor since 2018. An undergraduate student at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, Sciascia has also worked briefly as a political operative with the MassGOP and currently serves as the editor-in-chief of the Connector student newspaper.







