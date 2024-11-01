If you needed a contrast between the current White House and the former one, you need only turn your gaze toward what the 45th and 46th presidents were doing on Halloween during their final year in the White House.

In 2020, Donald and Melania Trump handed out candy. You know, like normal, not-“weird” people do.

In 2024, Joe Biden decided to bite several children and “Dr.” Jill Biden decided to channel her inner furry and dressed as a panda. Why not?

And, in the wake of the current president going bad-viral, the former president decided to upload a clip of the former first couple doing normal first couple things four years ago to remind everyone of just what they were missing.

Just in case you missed it — and I do envy you, please keep in mind — here’s Biden biting a baby dressed as a chicken at the White House on Wednesday night:

Biden just bit a baby at the White House pic.twitter.com/i66Lai3lhu — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 30, 2024

And here is him biting another kid:

Can someone put Joe back in the basement and stop him from trying to eat the babies! pic.twitter.com/WQ5EkAra5w — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) October 31, 2024

Yes, dress your baby like food and the president can pretend to eat them. Totally normal!

Keep in mind, this is after Biden has gone bad-viral a number of times for his tendencies to get inappropriately close to children. And, according to his daughter’s own journal, this allegedly includes her, too — although we won’t get lost in that thicket.

Yes, he’s not on the ballot this time around, but that’s not from lack of effort. Keep in mind that until he self-immolated on a debate stage on June 27, he was viewed as the Democrats’ only hope. That was because insiders pretty much knew that Vice President Kamala Harris was going to implode in the way that she has, leading to a virtual tie in the national polls after a bump from the summer of “joy” and “vibes.”

Also, just good for good measure, here’s Jill Biden in her panda outfit:

First Lady Jill Biden dressed as a panda for the White House Halloween event 🐼 pic.twitter.com/f27NmVl8PH — Reshad Hudson (@ReshadHudson) October 30, 2024

Again: Why not? If you’re going to make it weird, why not make it full-on David Lynch-esque strange? It’s not really a Biden family holiday if it doesn’t seem a little bit like “Blue Velvet” or “Twin Peaks.”

They couldn’t be any more different, and it showed. The official Trump War Room account posted a video of the Trumps giving out candy four years ago, as if to remind America of what they were missing:

As Miranda Devine of the New York Post and Fox News pointed out: “How nice to have a president who just gives out candy and doesn’t bite babies or suck on their toes. And a First Lady who doesn’t hide under a panda costume.”

How nice to have a president who just gives out candy and doesn’t bite babies or suck on their toes. And a First Lady who doesn’t hide under a panda costume. https://t.co/Zc9UYvY23U — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 31, 2024

Which is precisely what the Trump campaign wants people to be thinking about in the home stretch of the campaign.

Sure, Kamala Harris isn’t given to biting and/or sniffing children, but there’s her own brand of weirdness to deal with. For instance, she’d better keep Doug away from the nannies. It’s a reminder that, no matter who the person at the top is, the weirdness will remain. Remember, this is the guy that the Democrats selected — twice! — over Kamala Harris and others. He still can’t stop himself from seeming creepy. Do we want four more years of someone who has the capacity to come across worse?

