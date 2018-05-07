DiGenova on Mueller Probe: They’re Investigating a Person, Not a Crime

Joe DiGenova — a former personal attorney to Donald Trump and U.S. attorney — said the Russia probe under special counsel Robert Mueller is clearly directed at the president and not any crime, and is therefore unconstitutional.

“It’s clear that from the beginning they weren’t investigating a crime, they were investigating a person, DiGenova said in a Fox News interview with Mark Levin which aired Sunday.

“They’re investigating a person, not a crime,” he reiterated. “And in so doing, it is the most vile violation of the Constitution.”

The former Justice Department prosecutor said those involved with the investigation appear to believe their desired end of bringing down Trump’s presidency justifies the means.

“Just think of what we’re going. We’re reversing the presumption of innocence, just because the media, and the Democrats, and the people in the intelligencia don’t like Donald Trump,” DiGenova said.

Joe diGenova on Mueller investigation: "They're investigating a person, not a crime, and in so doing it is the most vile violation of the Constitution." pic.twitter.com/RGHx5kNKgo — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 7, 2018

DiGenova went on to contend that Mueller is “just a tool” of those who want to “destroy” Trump.

Among those who have targeted Trump from the start, according to DiGenova, include officials in former President Barack Obama’s intelligence and law enforcement communities.

Those who have been shown to have an anti-Trump bias include Obama Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former FBI Director James Comey, as well as FBI investigator Peter Strzok and FBI attorney Lisa Page. Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has also reportedly engaged in activity that would indicate a lack of support for the president.

DiGenova said those opposed to Trump have “succeeded in the sense that they have made the first 15 to 16 months of his presidency extremely difficult for him to conduct and yet what a success he has been.”

During an appearance on Fox News Sunday, the lawyer predicted that Trump will not allow himself to be interviewed in person by Mueller’s team.

“The president will not sit down for an interview because this investigation has reached a level of bad faith,” said DiGenova. “His is no longer a good faith investigation.”

He cited the raids of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen as examples of the bad faith.

A federal judge on Friday upbraided Mueller’s legal team during a criminal hearing for Manafort, suggesting the attorneys lied about scope of the investigation and the true purpose of the prosecution, which is to bring down Trump.

“You don’t really care about Mr. Manafort,” U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III told Mueller’s team. “You really care about what information Mr. Manafort can give you to lead you to Mr. Trump and an impeachment, or whatever.”

Ellis, appointed to the Eastern District of Virginia federal bench by President Ronald Reagan, pressed Mueller prosecutor Michael Dreeben about how the charges brought against Manafort — stemming back over a decade — can legitimately be tied to the special counsel’s mandate to investigate Russia’s attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election.

“Our investigative scope does cover the activity” in the indictment, Dreeben told the judge.

“Cover bank fraud in 2005 and 2007? Tell me how!” Ellis retorted.

The judge summed up Dreeben’s position: “We said this was what (the) investigation was about, but we are not bound by it and we were lying.”

“Come on, man!” the judge exclaimed.

Trump tweeted on Monday morning that the “13 Angry Democrats” who make up Mueller’s team are finding out “there is a Court System in place that actually protects people from injustice.”

The 13 Angry Democrats in charge of the Russian Witch Hunt are starting to find out that there is a Court System in place that actually protects people from injustice…and just wait ‘till the Courts get to see your unrevealed Conflicts of Interest! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

Trump added, “Just wait ’till the Courts get to see your unrevealed Conflicts of Interest!”

