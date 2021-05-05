A Louisville restaurant patron who is about as fed up with today’s woke-corporate chic violent insurgency movements as the rest of us law-abiding citizens pulled a gun on an unruly mob attempting to intimidate diners on the day of the Kentucky Derby.

Protests had begun earlier on Saturday ahead of the event at the historic Churchill Downs, and activists carried signs that read “No Justice, No Peace,” “No Justice, No Derby” and “We haven’t forgotten Breonna,” in reference to Breonna Taylor — a Louisville woman who was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire between her boyfriend and the officers who were raiding his apartment to carry out a warrant.

Although no one has been charged with Taylor’s shooting, the operators and patrons of the 147th annual Kentucky Derby were certainly in no position to hold the law enforcement officers that the protesters blame for Taylor’s death accountable (but there was a thoroughbred horse named after the deceased woman and owned by the wealthy attorney who won a race on the historic track earlier in the week, interestingly enough).

Fox News reported that officers responded to a call at the upscale La Chasse restaurant on Saturday after an employee called 911 to report “that multiple armed protesters entered the restaurant property, which included outdoor dining space,” as police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley told the outlet.

Well, these armed protesters just so happened to encounter an armed restaurant patron. The man can be seen in videos and photos of the showdown, which were tweeted by Lousiville Courier-Journal reporter Hayes Gardner, pointing his handgun at the agitators as they shouted and jostled around on the street.

“For those who have asked, yes this man appeared to be armed, as were a few protesters. It was a tense few minutes,” Gardner confirmed.

And I think this dude just might be my new hero:

I feel like this man is a picture of the sort of person it’s going to take to defend our nation’s values against the encroaching Marxist ideology that has invaded the mainstream stage as of late.

He stood there, calm and collected, pointing his weapon steadily with his arm pinned at his side as a violent mob intimidated and threatened himself and other diners in the establishment.

Indeed, as some of the protesters continued to yell at the man with the gun, one halfway sensible woman who had been with them desperately yelled at her cohorts to move along, clearly aware this was not a fight worth having.

Fox News noted that all over town on Saturday, protesters clashed with police and even surrounded officers attempting to make an arrest at one point.

If these “activists” weren’t afraid to intimidate members of law enforcement, what would they have done to an unarmed member of the public? This is exactly why so many millions of law-abiding citizens carry firearms — and no doubt why this brave restaurant patron does so himself.

This gentleman also poses an interesting contrast to the St. Louis couple Mark and Patricia McCloskey. While most would agree they were well within their rights to defend their property from a BLM mob with firearms in the summer of 2020, Mrs. McCloskey was criticized for exercising poor muzzle control and did not appear to firmly grasp her weapon, which her husband later chalked up to insufficient weapons training.

I am no seasoned firearm safety expert myself, but the Louisville restaurant patron appeared to display much better control of his weapon by comparison. His gun was ready to be fired at anyone who wanted to close the gap between them, which posed a much smaller risk of injuring anyone who was not actively threatening his life and making the case for both the lawful and safe use of firearms for self-defense all the more strong.

And of course, several of the protesters themselves were carrying weapons, as it happens, and perhaps may not have counted on a fed-up law-abiding citizen opting to meet them on this field.

This was a situation entirely of their own making, and those who go around harassing and intimidating random members of the public for a political cause ought to be prepared for the kind of reaction such behavior often necessitates.

It’s going to take a lot of men like this firearm-wielding Louisville resident to convince violent rioters their tactics are literal terrorism, and Americans have a right to meet it with like force.

Our nation is in the thick of a crisis of civility, and with this man’s stoic exercise of his right to bear arms and defend his person, we are reminded of the adage, “An armed society is a polite society.”

A society where enraged ideological mobs can harass random members of the public, regularly clash with law enforcement with little recourse and even occupy whole city streets and establish their own dystopic forms of governance within, it’s the citizens who stand their ground who stand the best chance at combating this rise in incivility.

Our nation and its values have always been preserved by those who stick to their guns — figuratively and literally. And I don’t know about you, but I firmly believe this remains the only way forward.

