Diplomatic Disaster? Kamala Ducks Question on Whether Israel Is 'Close Ally' with Netanyahu in Charge

Vice President Kamala Harris would not confirm that the United States is a close ally with Israel, at least under the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He happens to be the longest serving prime minister in the Jewish state’s history.

CBS News “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker noted to Harris, “We supply Israel with billions of dollars in military aid, and yet, Prime Minister Netanyahu seems to be charting his own course.”

“The Biden-Harris administration has pressed him to agree to a cease-fire. He’s resisted. You urged him not to go into Lebanon. He went in anyway. He has promised to make Iran pay for the missile attack, and that has the potential of expanding the war. Does the U.S. have no sway over Prime Minister Netanyahu?” he asked.

Harris responded, “The aid that we have given Israel allowed Israel to defend itself against 200 ballistic missiles that were just meant to attack the Israelis and the people of Israel.”

“And, when we think about the threat that Hamas, Hezbollah, presents, Iran, I think that it is, without any question, our imperative to do what we can to allow Israel to defend itself against those kinds of attacks,” she added.

None of that was a response to the question asked, but that’s not unusual in her dealings with the media.

Then the vice president explained that the administration is constantly putting pressure on Israel to end the war by entering into a ceasefire agreement with Hamas and Hezbollah.

Whitaker followed up saying, “But it seems that Prime Minister Netanyahu is not listening.”

“Well, Bill, the work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by, or a result of, many things — including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region,” Harris replied.

So basically, she is saying that Israel, like any country, will act in its own best interests, which may include blowing off bad advice from the Biden-Harris administration (often driven by November’s election) when necessary.

Whitaker then asked, “Do we have a really close ally in Prime Minister Netanyahu?”

“I think, with all due respect, the better question is, ‘Do we have an important alliance between the American people and the Israeli people?’” Harris said. “And the answer to that question is yes.”

That is one of those classic D.C. answers when a politician really doesn’t say anything.

What does an important alliance between the American and Jewish people even mean? There are Americans who care about Israelis? That’s certainly true.

But on a governmental level, Israel has been America’s strongest ally in the Middle East.

Harris seemingly doesn’t see it that way.

Remember, the vice president refused to preside, along with House Speaker Mike Johnson, over a joint session of Congress that Netanyahu spoke to in July.

She then met with him privately afterwards, offering a very stern face and a not particularly friendly looking handshake before they kicked reporters out of the room.

Kamala’s appearance with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu — after she snubbed his address to Congress — lasted a grand total of 14 seconds before the press was kicked out of the room. pic.twitter.com/8QkmW1sx4r — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 25, 2024

Harris later told the media of the discussion, “I just had a frank and constructive meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu.”

The vice president acknowledged that “Israel has a right to defend itself” and that Hamas started the war with its Oct. 7 invasion of the Jewish state.

“I will not be silent,” she added, regarding the suffering those in Gaza had experienced as a result of the conflict.

Harris said regarding an Israeli ceasefire, “As I just told Prime Minister Netanyahu, it is time to get this deal done.”

The vice president further added that she wants to see a “two-state solution.” So Hamas invades Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and kills 1,200 Israelis and takes another 250 people hostage, and they get rewarded with more land?

Oh, the naiveté of her view. Does Harris not realize that Israel turned over control of Gaza to the Palestinians in 2005? That was a trial run at a two-state solution, as well as local control in the West Bank.

The Palestinians proceeded to elect Hamas in January 2006 to rule them, and the terrorist organization has used Gaza as a base of operations to attack the people of Israel ever since.

Israel is a close ally of the United States. If Harris cannot see that, she is the problem, not Netanyahu.

