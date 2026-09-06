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New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during a Department Of Correction Tribute To 9/11 Heroes ceremony at Riker's Island on Sept. 4, 2026, in New York City.
New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during a Department Of Correction Tribute To 9/11 Heroes ceremony at Riker's Island on Sept. 4, 2026, in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

'A Direct Insult' to 'Every Family That Bled': Mamdani Signs 9/11 EO, Hands Honorary Pen to Terrorist's Lawyer

 By Jack Davis  September 6, 2026 at 3:00am
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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani found yet another way to rub salt in the wounds of 9/11 families on Friday.

Families have already gathered thousands of signatures on an online petition begging that the Muslim mayor stay away from the 25th anniversary ceremonies to honor those killed in the terrorist attacks at the site of the former World Trade Center, as noted by CBS News.

On Friday, Mamdani signed an executive order on 9/11 and made sure the symbolic pen used in the signing went to an aide who once represented an al-Qaeda terrorist linked to the 9/11 attacks, according to the New York Post.

“It shows exactly where his loyalties truly lie,” Republican Council Member Joann Ariola said, blasting Mamdani’s stunt as “breathtakingly tone-deaf and disrespectful.”

“The families who lost loved ones on 9/11 have every right to be outraged. On the 25th anniversary, City Hall should be honoring their sacrifice with dignity, not forcing those families to endure yet another insult,” she added.

One social media user likewise said, “Handing the ceremonial pen from a 9/11 executive order to a lawyer who defended an Al-Qaeda terrorist isn’t just tone deaf it’s a direct insult to every family that bled on that dark day.”

“New York will never forget who our true enemies are.”


At the ceremony, Mamdani made Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch hand the pen to his chief counsel, Ramzi Kassem, who slipped into the ceremony, grabbed his trophy, and left.

Kassem represented al-Qaeda operative Ahmed al-Darbi, who was sent to Guantanamo Bay after a 2002 conviction for terrorism. His sister married Khalid al-Mihdhar, a 9/11 hijacker who participated in the attack on the Pentagon.

Related:
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“How can you defend a guy like that who wants to do Americans or any innocent person harm?” said Dennis Warchola, whose brother Michael, a firefighter with Ladder 5, was killed in the North Tower.

“Ramzi Kassem said he was inspired by 9/11 — not to join the fight against terrorism, but to defend the terrorists themselves. He doesn’t even belong in this country, much less in our government,” Republican Council Member Vicki Paladino said.

“His participation in anything related to 9/11 is an insult to every New Yorker who survived that day, and indeed all Americans. But I suspect that’s the point,” he said.

One former Democratic operative said the stunt sent a message to Mamdani’s fellow travelers that any feigned sincerity for the attack that killed thousands is nothing more than pretense.

“Was it deliberate on your part to give your Muslim base a hint that this is all [nonsense] to pacify other New Yorkers?” former Democratic political consultant David Sivella asked.

Although Mamdani has said he will attend Friday’s ceremony, Paul du Quenoy, president of the Palm Beach Freedom Institute, said that “the real barbarism would be for Zohran Mamdani to showcase himself and his disgusting record on terrorism before the survivors and heroes of America’s greatest tragedy.”

“If he cannot find the wisdom to stay home or skip town, he should be banned from attending,” Quenoy wrote in an opinion piece for the New York Post.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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