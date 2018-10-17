SECTIONS
Culture US News
Print

Disabled Vet Darts into Traffic To Save American Flag

Veteran holding tattered flagKXXV / screen shotVeteran holding tattered flag (KXXV / screen shot)

By Jack Davis
at 10:24am
Print

To many Americans, our flag remains sacred, including for two men who live more than 1,000 miles apart but share the same devotion.

Disabled Army veteran Chris Ellenburg of Temple, Texas, showed what the flag meant to him on Monday when he saw an American flag being run over by cars.

“I honestly could not believe it,” Ellenburg said. “I figured it was normal trash, but as soon as I saw the flag open up as it flipped over into my lane, I knew.”

As drivers continued to drive over the red, white and blue, Ellenburg pulled over to the side of the road, KXXV reported. He then went out onto the highway to rescue the flag.

“You’re dang right I stopped traffic,” Ellenburg said. “And there were still disrespectful people driving by as I had this flag, picking it up off the ground in the middle of a freaking road.”

TRENDING: Texas Voter Fraud Ring Busted, Slapped with Nearly 30 Felony Charges

Even though drivers honked at him, he continued on.

“It wasn’t for myself, it was really for my buddies that died that I felt more disrespected for it,” Ellenburg said.

Once he managed to pick up the flag, it was tattered and torn.

Are you proud of our veterans?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“It’s got tire marks on it,” Ellenburg said. “A lot of dirt, grime, oil.”

But to Ellenburg, a torn and worn flag is still valuable.

“It may not have been to war, it may not have been in combat, it may not have flown over a military base,” said Ellenburg, who plans to properly retire the flag by burning it. “It may have just flown over somebody’s backyard, but it’s going to be honored for what it stands for.”

That’s a message Joey Garca in far-off New Paltz, New York, understands. Garcia is organizing an American flag appreciation walk Sunday. The walk will begin at the site where an American flag mural will be painted. Garcia said that local opposition to the mural made him organize the walk, according to Hudson Valley One.

“To me it represents many things — freedom, compassion, strength and pride to name a few. I support our military, our law enforcement and fire fighters as well. In my opinion, we live in the greatest country on earth,” he said.

RELATED: Troops Have Been Fighting in Afghanistan for 17 Years – Poll Shows Vets Think Enough Is Enough

“But lately, our flag has been under attack. It seems like many people today speak out against our flag and country, and want to only point out what they feel is wrong with it. But I feel like those of us who do not feel that way have a voice too and deserve to be heard. So I’m hoping to have all of us who respect our flag and country to come take a walk with me,” he said.

Garcia said the walk is about the flag, not politics.

“This is a positive peaceful event meant to unify, to bring people from all walks of life together and to find common ground,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Steven Beyer

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Orrin Hatch.Comedy Central screen shot; MSNBC screen shot

Republican Senator Mocks Elizabeth Warren with a ‘DNA Test’ of His Own

Steven Beyer

President Donald Trump, left, and Leslie Stahl, righ.The Daily Caller / Twitter screen shot

Trump Takes Over Interview, ‘I’m President and You’re Not’

Chuck Ross

President Donald TrumpNBC News screen shot

Top GOP Rep. Says FBI Kept Evidence That Could Torpedo Trump Investigation

Randy DeSoto

Saudi Arabia's King Salman, left, and journalist Jamal Khashoggi, right.CBS News screen shot; Jamal Khashoggi / Facebook

Report: Saudis to Admit Killing Reporter in Interrogation That Went Bad

Will Racke

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hold and raise their handsPyongyang Press Corps Pool via AP

South Korea and North Korea Strike Massive Deal, Washington Issues Warning

Chuck Ross

President Donald Trump speaking at podiumNicole S Glass / Shutterstock

Trump Erupts Over Steele Dossier – ‘Where is Jeff Sessions?’

Steven Beyer

Debbie White Dove Porreco, left, a descendant of the famed 17th-century Powhatan princess Pocahontas, spoke out against Sen. Elizabeth Warren, right, and her DNA test results Tuesday on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Actual Descendant of Pocahontas Speaks Out on Elizabeth Warren’s DNA Test – ‘I Feel Betrayed’

Jack Davis

A fraudulent signature is shown in a report on ballot fraud arrests in Texas.

Texas Voter Fraud Ring Busted, Slapped with Nearly 30 Felony Charges

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.