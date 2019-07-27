Disappointed Democrats Scrambling for Answers After SCOTUS Ruling on Border Wall: ‘Wasteful, Ineffective’

Democrats are whining that the Supreme Court got it wrong when it ruled Friday that President Donald Trump could use $2.5 billion in Pentagon money to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

The 5-4 ruling means Trump, who made wall construction a major issue during his 2016 presidential campaign, can begin work to replace what he has said are outdated and ineffective barriers in California, Arizona and New Mexico, Fox News reported. The order was one paragraph long and was not signed by any justice to indicate who wrote the text, The New York Times reported.

Justices John Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito Jr., Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh voted to allow construction, which the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals blocked in response to a lawsuit aiming to stop the project. Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan sought to block construction. Justice Stephen Breyer called for allowing the administration to develop contracts but not start construction,The Washington Post reported.

Democrats who had tried to stop the project complained the ruling was a mistake.

“This evening’s Supreme Court ruling allowing @realDonaldTrump to steal military funds to spend on a wasteful, ineffective border wall rejected by Congress is deeply flawed. Our Founders designed a democracy governed by the people — not a monarchy,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted.

“It’s a sad day when the president is cheering a decision that may allow him to steal funds from our military to pay for an ineffective and expensive wall for which he promised Mexico would foot the bill,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement, CBS reported.

“This is a deeply regrettable and nonsensical decision and flies in the face of the will of Congress and the Congress’s exclusive power over the purse, which our founders established in the Constitution.”

Democratic Rep. Raul M. Grijalva of Arizona spoke for many House Democrats when he promised to keep fighting the border wall.

“Trump’s fake emergency was nothing more than a pathetic ploy to circumvent Congress and build his monument to his racist policies. This fight is not over, and I will continue fighting Trump’s efforts to destroy our environment and militarize border communities. #NoBorderWall,” he tweeted.

Republicans sang a different tune.

Big day as this Supreme Court decision will allow emergency funds to be spent on the much-needed Wall. After this decision the Border Wall will get stronger and better. A great week for President @realDonaldTrump!https://t.co/3b8r2KxQgD — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 27, 2019

Trump responded to the ruling with a victory tweet.

Wow! Big VICTORY on the Wall. The United States Supreme Court overturns lower court injunction, allows Southern Border Wall to proceed. Big WIN for Border Security and the Rule of Law! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019

“Wow! Big VICTORY on the Wall. The United States Supreme Court overturns lower court injunction, allows Southern Border Wall to proceed. Big WIN for Border Security and the Rule of Law!” he tweeted.

In arguing the case, Solicitor General Noel Francisco said urgency was necessary and the case was one of competing priorities, CNN reported.

He said the funds “will no longer remain available for obligation after the fiscal year ends on September 30, 2019” and were necessary to build more 100 miles of border barriers in “drug-smuggling corridors” where federal agents have seized “thousands of pounds of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine” in recent years.

“Respondents’ interests in hiking, birdwatching, and fishing in designated drug-smuggling corridors do not outweigh the harm to the public from halting the government’s efforts to construct barriers to stanch the flow of illegal narcotics across the southern border,” Francisco said.

