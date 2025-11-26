Disaster Strikes Cracker Barrel Again as Board Member Resigns Following Marketing Mishap

Cracker Barrel voted to oust a board member, but chose to keep its CEO, after a series of marketing mishaps earlier this year.

Shareholders for the restaurant chain voted on Thursday to keep Julie Felss Masino employed as CEO, but board member Gilbert Dávila did not have the votes to remain.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Dávila has experience as a marketing and diversity specialist.

Both Dávila and Masino were targeted by activist investors seeking to clean house at Cracker Barrel after the firm disastrously changed its logo and remodeled its restaurants, a move that was reversed days later.

Dávila has since resigned from the board, where he sat on the “Public Responsibility Committee” and helped to lead advertising decisions.

The board now has nine members, according to The Wall Street Journal.

While Dávila served on the board for five years, Masino has served as CEO for the past two.

She was tasked with attracting younger customers and increasing sales by freshening up the chain, which led in part to the controversial rebranding effort.

After substantial backlash, Cracker Barrel announced that they would suspend their remodeling push, both in terms of their logo and their restaurant layout.

“The vintage Americana you love will always be here — the rocking chairs on the porch, our fireplaces and peg games, unique treasures in our gift shop and antiques pulled straight from our warehouse in Lebanon, Tennessee,” the company said in a statement.

Cracker Barrel had attempted the changes in “only four out of 660 locations” but decided they “won’t continue with it.”

Masino kept her job even after initially defending the new logo, which included the removal of the “Uncle Herschel” figurehead, per a report from the New York Post.

“Part of this transformation is setting up success for the long term,” she said.

President Donald Trump was among the voices who weighed into the controversy to make clear his disappointment.

“Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before,” the longtime real estate mogul advised.

