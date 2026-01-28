Disastrous Court Docs Show Zuckerberg Knowingly Drove Forward AI That 'Sexualizes Minors' and 'Creates [Under 18] Romantic AIs for Adults' According to Safety Staff

Court documents that include messages from Meta employees claim that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was the driving force behind company policy that gave minors access to AI chatbots that could drag children into a rabbit hole of sexual content.

The documents are part of a lawsuit brought against Meta by New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez, according to Reuters.

The lawsuit says Meta “failed to stem the tide of damaging sexual material and sexual propositions delivered to children” on Facebook and Instagram.

“Meta, driven by Zuckerberg, rejected the recommendations of its integrity staff and declined to impose reasonable guardrails to prevent children from being subject to sexually exploitative conversations with its AI chatbots,” the filing said.

The state filing included messages from several Meta employees, but not from Zuckerberg directly.

In their comments, safety staff worried that the chatbots could develop sexual and romantic interactions with any user.

Meta spokesman Andy Stone downplayed the filing.

“This is yet another example of the New Mexico Attorney General cherry-picking documents to paint a flawed and inaccurate picture,” he said.

Messages in the filing showed safety staff were worried the chatbots could develop problematic scenarios between adults and minors, called “U18s,” according to The Guardian.

“I don’t believe that creating and marketing a product that creates U18 romantic AI’s for adults is advisable or defensible,” Ravi Sinha, head of Meta’s child safety policy, wrote in January 2024.

Antigone Davis, Meta’s global safety head, called for blocking adults from creating underage romantic companions because “it sexualizes minors.”

A summary of a Feb. 24, 2024, meeting said that Zuckerberg believed the “narrative should be framed around… general principles of choice and non-censorship,” that Meta should be “less restrictive than proposed,” and that he would “allow adults to engage in racier conversation on topics like sex,” Reuters wrote.

A March 2024 email exchange between employees reads, “We ‘pushed hard for parental controls to turn GenAI off — but GenAI leadership pushed back stating Mark decision,’ one employee wrote in that exchange,” Reuters reported.

Nick Clegg, Meta’s head of global policy until early 2025, framed his opposition to the policy at one point by writing, “Is that really what we want these products to be known for (never mind the inevitable societal backlash which would ensue)?” according to the documents..

In its report, Reuters noted that “a Wall Street Journal article in April 2025 found that Meta’s chatbots included overtly sexualized underage characters and that they engaged in all-ages sexual roleplay, including graphic descriptions of prepubescent bodies.”

Meta’s chatbots have come under fire before.

“Meta AI in its current form, and on any of its current platforms (standalone app, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook), represents an unacceptable risk to teen safety,” according to a report from CommonSenseMedia.

“Its utter failure to protect minors, combined with its active participation in planning dangerous activities, makes it unsuitable for teen use under any circumstances. This is not a system that needs improvement. It needs to be completely rebuilt with child safety as the foundational priority, not as an afterthought,” the report said.

“Until Meta completely rebuilds this system with child safety as the foundation, every conversation puts your child at risk.”

