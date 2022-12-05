Disbarred 'Creepy Porn Lawyer' Hit with Long Prison Sentence for Stealing Millions of Dollars

A federal judge in California sentenced disbarred attorney Michael Avenatti to 14 years in prison Monday for wire fraud and a tax offense.

Avenatti pleaded guilty in June to four wire fraud counts for embezzling money from clients and one count of endeavoring to obstruct the Internal Revenue Code’s administration for obstructing and impeding IRS efforts to collect payroll taxes, including taxes withheld from employees of the company he owned that ran Tully’s Coffee.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said in a news release at the time that he had pleaded guilty to stealing “millions of dollars” from his clients.

U.S. District Judge James Selna sentenced him to 14 years in prison, according to tweets from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“In imposing the 14-year sentence, U.S. District Judge James V. Selna ordered that Avenatti’s term of imprisonment run consecutive to sentences totaling five years previously imposed in two federal cases in the Southern District of New York,” the office said.

In imposing the 14-year sentence, U.S. District Judge James V. Selna ordered that Avenatti’s term of imprisonment run consecutive to sentences totaling five years previously imposed in two federal cases in the Southern District of New York. — US Attorney L.A. (@USAO_LosAngeles) December 5, 2022



Avenatti received a four-year prison sentence in June for wire fraud and identity theft for stealing $300,000 of revenue from his former client Stormy Daniels’ book “Full Disclosure,”

He had already been sentenced to 30 months in prison in June 2021 for trying to extort Nike.

The federal incident in California included 31 additional charges against Avenatti, but prosecutors said they would not continue to pursue those charges after he pleaded guilty in June 2022, according to CNN.

Avenatti publicly considered running for president in 2018 after he received significant media coverage for representing Daniels against then-President Donald Trump.

He was dubbed “Creepy Porn Lawyer” by a chyron on Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s show.

This is a real Fox News chyron during @MichaelAvenatti’s interview pic.twitter.com/pBhVrk7voX — Yashar Ali 🐘 یاشار (@yashar) September 14, 2018

Avenatti was ultimately indicted in March 2019 in both New York and California.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation.

For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.