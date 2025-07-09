Discarded Cable News Leftists Are Now Sounding the Alarm on 2026 Midterms Due to Trump

Former cable news commentators who lost their status after radically opposing President Donald Trump for the last decade are at it again. This time they’re fearmongering about security issues related to the upcoming 2026 midterms.

Anti-Trump former MSNBC host Joy Reid spoke with Wajahat Ali on “The Left Hook” last week, claiming that people who believe future elections are going to be fair are “insane” for thinking so.

“Whenever Democrats say to me… ‘We have to coalesce for 2026,’ I always add to the end of that sentence: ‘Yeah, assuming we actually have free and fair elections,’” she said. “I think it’s insane, honestly, to just assume we’re going to have normal elections next year. I don’t assume that.”

“The way Trump is behaving, he’s not acting like somebody who worries that his party will lose power, or even if somehow we had normal elections and Democrats took control of either the House or the Senate, he’s not acting like somebody who’s worried about the consequences of that,” Reid added.

She also accused Republicans of attempting to implement a “fascist manifesto” in the form of Project 2025, showing opposition to the “13th, 14th and 15th” constitutional amendments aimed at ending slavery, and not wanting “white women to have any rights.”

Oh, and she thinks Trump will never leave office. Wow. That’s a lot to unpack.

Reid is known for her Trump derangement issues, which contributed to her firing by MSNBC back in February due to poor ratings. During an interview following her firing, she broke down sobbing while insisting that “my show had value.”

Apparently, it didn’t have enough value. It turns out no one wants to hear progressive rabbit hole theories that have little evidence to back them up, with bitter anger and racial animosity looming over each talking point.

Another mainstream media fossil who’s been put out to pasture is former CNN host and White House correspondent Jim Acosta.

Acosta, who is also anti-Trump, quit CNN back in January after receiving a humbling demotion.

He had former Bill Clinton advisor James Carville on his podcast last week and brought up the idea of “vote tampering.”

“Do you worry about vote tampering in the midterms?” he asked Carville. “Do you worry about Donald Trump and Stephen Miller and some of these types monkeying around with the midterms?”

Carville replied, “Yes,” adding that he “wouldn’t put anything past” the commander-in-chief.

Here we have three has-beens who’ve almost always attacked Trump, and who were left by the wayside, claiming Republicans are going to sabotage the integrity of the upcoming election.

My, oh my, how the tables have turned. There was a time not so long ago when woke pundits and Democratic lawmakers claimed voter fraud was a “myth” and preached that it was nearly impossible.

Even when the world was on lockdown, and relied on an entirely new — and vulnerable — voting system with mass mail-in ballots, it was considered treason to question any aspect of Joe Biden’s 81 million votes.

Yet before a single vote has even been cast for the 2026 election, which is over a year away, these pundits are trying to convince the public it’s fixed. This strategy has been financially profitable for them in the past, so they will continue their pandering to fringe elements of the far-left.

Ironically, they will likely never realize that this is also the main reason they’ve found themselves out in the cold.

Due to a lack of self-reflection — and too much self-importance — they are destined to sing this same old song until the music stops, or until they come to their senses. The public shouldn’t hold its breath on either account.

