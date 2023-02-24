Discovery Made Near Dead Body of Epstein-Linked Clinton Advisor That Directly Contradicts Initial Report

New documents have been released concerning the May 2022 death of former Clinton aide Mark Middleton.

Middleton’s family had fought to prevent the release of the police report of his death and succeeded in having photos of the scene held back, according to the Daily Mail, which had sought to have the information released.

Middleton has a potential connection to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein because on seven of Epstein’s 17 visits to the Clinton White House between 1993 to 1995, he was signed in by Middleton, according to the New York Post. Middleton has also been named as a possible passenger on Epstein’s private jet.

The initial documents released said that Middleton, whose death was declared a suicide, was found hanging from a tree on his Arkansas ranch with an electrical wire around his neck and a gunshot wound in his chest, but no gun was found.

That all changed when another set of documents was released, according to the Daily Mail. The new documents said that a Stoeger 12-gauge shotgun was found about 30 feet from Middleton’s body.

The document from Sergeant Keenan Carter said Middletown sent a text before he died that said he had “found a perfect place for a nap in the sun.”

“Going to rest for a while. You are a great Mom and wife babe. Please be happy today and get some sun. It will make you feel better. I love you,” he wrote.

NEW: County sheriff now says a gun WAS found, 30 feet from body of Clinton aide linked to Jeffrey Epstein Mark Middleton found shot and tied to a tree with an electrical cord around his neck https://t.co/BcBhmqWRco — An Open Secret (@AnOpenSecret) February 23, 2023

Middleton then dragged an 8-foot-long bench near a tree at a spot with a view of a valley, the documents said.

“He stood on top of the bench and tied one end of the extension cord to a large limb of the tree and the other end around his neck. It is believed that Mr. Middleton then took the firearm and placed the barrels against his chest and then reached out with his left hand and placed his first finger on the first trigger,” the document said.

“It is then believed that Mr. Middleton pulled the trigger on the firearm casing (sic) it to discharge and strike him in the chest and then he fell from the bench causing the extension cord to become tight cutting off his breathing,” the document said. Police believe the purpose of the cord was to kill him if the shotgun did not do the job.

The report said the gun was so far from the body “due to the recoil from the discharge and the height and angle of the ground.”

The report added, “This officer didn’t find any evidence to indicate that there was anyone else present with Mr. Middleton at this scene or any evidence that there was any type of struggle and or foul play.”

Ian Peters, the operations coordinator at the ranch, said after searching for Middleton for some time, “I went into a nearby trail to the south, then heard my colleague (Sam McElroy) calling for help.”

“I ran towards her, and could see the officers moving towards where she was — and she was pointing towards the overlook asking, ‘Is that a human? Is that a body?’” he said.

Deputy Jeremy Lawson said he then looked in that direction.

“I could see what at first appeared to be a man sitting near a tree, as my eyes focused better, I could see a rope of some type going from the tree limb to the male,” he said.

Middleton’s doctors have said he suffered from depression.

