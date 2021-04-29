Former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Tim Tebow, a devout Christian whose short NFL career was ended after critics said he didn’t possess the intangibles to excel at the position, could be looking to rejoin the NFL this season as a tight end, according to reports.

Tebow, now retired from professional baseball as of February, might now again play in the league, but this time as a tight end, according to reporting from NFL insiders Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The insiders reported Tebow has worked out as a tight end for his hometown Jacksonville Jaguars, who are now coached by former Florida Gators coach Urban Meyer.

“Tim Tebow recently reached out to the Jaguars and requested a tryout at the tight end position, per sources, a move many believe would have extended his NFL career had he made the transition earlier. He recently worked out with the Jaguars’ TE coach. No decision has been made,” Schefter tweeted on Thursday.

Tim Tebow recently reached out to the Jaguars and requested a tryout at the tight end position, per sources, a move many believe would have extended his NFL career had he made the transition earlier. He recently worked out with the Jaguars’ TE coach. No decision has been made. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

Rappaport shared similar news.

Update on a former first-round pick: Tim Tebow recently worked out for the #Jaguars, source said, and there has been at least some discussion of him signing. Oh, and he’s a tight end now. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

“Update on a former first-round pick: Tim Tebow recently worked out for the #Jaguars, source said, and there has been at least some discussion of him signing. Oh, and he’s a tight end now,” Rapoport tweeted.

Whether Tebow had the right stuff to operate under center was debatable, but the former Florida Gators QB left it all on the field. During the 2011-12 season, he carried the Denver Broncos to the NFL playoffs, where he led the team to a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in January of 2012.

A rout at the hands of the New England Patriots a week later ended Denver’s playoff run, and more or less ended Tebow’s career as a quarterback in the league.

Despite short stints with the New York Jets, the Patriots and later the Philadelphia Eagles, Tebow worked as an analyst for ESPN and played baseball — leaving behind football after refusing to compromise on his belief that he was an NFL-caliber quarterback.

Many NFL analysts and football fans had suggested over a decade ago that Tebow consider switching to the position. Doing so ended up working out well for former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Blake Bell, who played as a tight end in his last season with the school in 2014.

Bell has enjoyed success as a tight end in the league, and was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs for a second time earlier this year.

Could the NFL see Tebow, a former record-setting quarterback, find the same success? It certainly appears he might get the chance. Tebow, thus far, has remained mum on his reported desire to continue his professional football career.

But there is little doubt that the 6-foot-3, 245-pound all-around stellar athlete would dazzle fans of a franchise in need of a shot in the arm.

Meyer and Tebow captivated college football fans from 2006 to 2008, winning two BCS National Championship games before Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide took over the driver’s seat of the SEC.

A potential reunion could be good for both men, for fans of the sport and for a struggling franchise that is rumored to be seeking to take former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Thursday night with the first pick the NFL draft.

