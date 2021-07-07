It's a 'Disease from Mommy and Me' - Joe Biden Admits Hunter's Addiction Came from Him: Report

President Joe Biden blamed himself and his late wife for his son’s drug addiction in text messages unearthed from Hunter Biden’s allegedly abandoned laptop.

Another round of messages obtained from Hunter’s hard drive, the contents of which were reportedly verified this year by the Daily Mail, reveals that the Biden family apparently has a history of substance abuse.

In one message published by the Daily Mail on Wednesday, now-President Joe Biden blamed Hunter’s addiction on genetics.

Joe Biden’s wife and Hunter’s mother Neilia died in a car accident in 1972.

While Joe Biden reportedly abstains from alcohol, he claimed responsibility for Hunter’s drug problem in a June 17, 2018, conversation.

Hunter reportedly sent Joe Biden a message saying he was in California and would not be around for Father’s Day.

“All I want is to make you proud. And I know I haven’t. But I promise I’m trying Dad,” Hunter wrote.

Joe Biden responded four hours later with a text telling his son he wasn’t to blame for his addiction.

“You’ve always made me proud you got the disease from mommy and me but you are strong and courageous with so much more to give,” Joe Biden reportedly wrote.

“It’s time for you to remember what a truly remarkable man lies beneath and everyone can see it.

“Lean on me as I have on you My whole life. You are my [heart]. Happy Fathers Day My boy,” Joe Biden added, according to the Mail.

Hunter Biden was 48 years old at the time his father reportedly told him he “got the disease from mommy and me.”

Perhaps this is why Hunter has had such a difficult time getting his act together. Apparently, tough love is not practiced in the Biden family, which, according to the Daily Mail, is riddled with addiction issues.

The outlet reported that along with Hunter, Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley Biden, his brother Frank Biden and Frank’s daughter Caroline Biden have all been to rehab — as has Hallie Biden, the wife of Joe Biden’s late son Beau.

Joe Biden reportedly bankrolled many of the rehab stints.

According to messages sent between Hunter and Caroline Biden, the family’s addiction issues run much deeper than those five people.

In January of 2019, shortly before Hunter is said to have dropped off his computer at the infamous Delaware repair shop, he and Caroline reportedly texted about the family addiction issues.

“I’m the only person sober in this family. Literally. Not a joke,” said Caroline, who has previously pleaded guilty to DUI and admitted to spending over $100,000 on a stolen credit card, according to the Daily Mail.

Hunter corrected his cousin.

“True dat. B****es,” Hunter reportedly said. “They all on something except dad.”

Dad, who the rest of the world now knows as the president of the United States, might never have used any illicit drugs. But — if these messages are authentic — he’s certainly the patriarch of a family that has engaged in a pattern of substance abuse.

