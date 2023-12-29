Disgraced 'That 70's Show' Star Danny Masterson Checked Into Prison, Mug Shot Released

Disgraced actor Danny Masterson has officially begun his 30-year prison sentence, months after he was convicted on multiple rape charges.

KABC-TV reported that Masterson was checked in at North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, on Wednesday, according to state officials.

The 47-year-old, who was convicted on two counts of forcible rape in May, will now go through the inmate reception process that will determine in what level of security he will be housed.

A mug shot of Masterson, who is best known for his role on “That 70s Show,” was released on Wednesday.

The image showed him an orange jumpsuit, sporting long hair and a beard.

Former ‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson’s first mug shot is released as he’s transferred to state prison to serve his 30 years to life sentence for raping two women in 2003. pic.twitter.com/JUgEba5OBc — No Jumper (@nojumper) December 27, 2023

Masterson, who is a committed Scientologist, had been held at Los Angeles County jail in the months since his conviction as post-sentencing hearings and various other legal issues were resolved.

Adding to the controversy of the case was the decision by his former “That 70s Show” co-stars, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, to write letters seeking leniency for Masterson on the grounds that he did not pose a threat to the wider public.

“I do not believe he is an ongoing harm to society,” Kutcher wrote in one of the letters.

Meanwhile, Kunis spoke of his “exceptional character and the tremendous positive influence he has had on me and the people around him.”

The couple, who are married, later apologized in a video posted on social media to clarify the “letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury’s ruling.”

“They were intended for the judge to read,” Kutcher added. “And not to undermine the testimony of the victims, or re-traumatize them in any way. We would never want to do that.”

They have both since resigned positions from Thorn, the child abuse charity that Kutcher founded.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apologize for writing letters in support of Danny Masterson. pic.twitter.com/PDHiQRZ0CH — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 9, 2023

Other co-stars, including Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, also wrote letters to Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo of Los Angeles Superior Court asking for leniency.

However, their pleas seemingly fell on deaf ears, as Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

Masterson is currently appealing his conviction. He will become eligible for parole after 25 years.

