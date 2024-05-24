Disgraced Former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby Gets Off Easy After Being Convicted of Fraud, Perjury
A disgraced former prosecutor won’t see any jail time after being convicted of three criminal offenses.
Marilyn Mosby, a Democrat who served as Baltimore state’s attorney, received one year of home detention and three years of supervised release in a Thursday sentencing hearing, according to The Baltimore Sun.
Prosecutors had sought a prison sentence of 20 months in the case, and sentencing guidelines called for Mosby to spend 12 to 18 months in prison.
U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby instead decided to let the defendant avoid any time behind bars.
Griggsby — who was nominated to the federal bench by President Joe Biden — said she was lenient largely because Mosby is “a mother of two daughters.”
WATCH: Marilyn Mosby gets emotional while speaking in front of the courthouse, moments after being sentenced to ‘time served’ followed by 3 years of supervised release https://t.co/ARGqMD3jNJ pic.twitter.com/rJMLC7emk9
— FOX Baltimore (@FOXBaltimore) May 23, 2024
Mosby had been convicted of mortgage fraud earlier this year in addition to two counts of perjury in November.
Prosecutors accused her of illegally raiding funds from Baltimore’s Deferred Compensation Plan in the latter case.
Mosby had cited the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic in that case, claiming she’d lost income as a result.
In reality, her salary as city prosecutor increased to a grand total of $247,955.58 at the time of the request, according to WBAL-TV.
Both criminal cases were federal convictions, according to a Department of Justice news release.
The Democrat was convicted of making false statements in mortgage applications for two different Florida vacation homes.
Mosby was also ordered to surrender 90 percent of the property value she acquired with the fraudulently obtained mortgage.
BREAKING: Marilyn Mosby, Former Baltimore Prosecutor, Sentenced for Perjury and Mortgage Fraud Committed During COVID
NOTE: Marilyn Mosby, the former top prosecutor in Baltimore City, has been sentenced to ‘time served’ followed by 3 years of supervised release and 12 months of… pic.twitter.com/KqiZs37Uxf
— Simon Ateba (@simonateba) May 23, 2024
Mosby was defeated in a June 2022 primary election after being federally charged, according to The Associated Press.
The disgraced former prosecutor has previously asserted her innocence of the charges — even after being convicted.
“I’ve done nothing wrong. I’ve done nothing illegal and nothing criminal,” she said, according to Fox News.
Mosby even went so far as to argue against the need to express remorse or regret in a pardon application.
“While pardon applications generally express remorse and regret, what happens when justice was not served and, in fact, denied?” she said.
“No such remorse and regret is appropriate in this case.”
