A disgraced former prosecutor won’t see any jail time after being convicted of three criminal offenses.

Marilyn Mosby, a Democrat who served as Baltimore state’s attorney, received one year of home detention and three years of supervised release in a Thursday sentencing hearing, according to The Baltimore Sun.

Prosecutors had sought a prison sentence of 20 months in the case, and sentencing guidelines called for Mosby to spend 12 to 18 months in prison.

U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby instead decided to let the defendant avoid any time behind bars.

Griggsby — who was nominated to the federal bench by President Joe Biden — said she was lenient largely because Mosby is “a mother of two daughters.”

WATCH: Marilyn Mosby gets emotional while speaking in front of the courthouse, moments after being sentenced to ‘time served’ followed by 3 years of supervised release https://t.co/ARGqMD3jNJ pic.twitter.com/rJMLC7emk9 — FOX Baltimore (@FOXBaltimore) May 23, 2024

Mosby had been convicted of mortgage fraud earlier this year in addition to two counts of perjury in November.

Prosecutors accused her of illegally raiding funds from Baltimore’s Deferred Compensation Plan in the latter case.

Is there pro-Democrat bias within our justice system? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (267 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

Mosby had cited the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic in that case, claiming she’d lost income as a result.

In reality, her salary as city prosecutor increased to a grand total of $247,955.58 at the time of the request, according to WBAL-TV.

Both criminal cases were federal convictions, according to a Department of Justice news release.

The Democrat was convicted of making false statements in mortgage applications for two different Florida vacation homes.

Mosby was also ordered to surrender 90 percent of the property value she acquired with the fraudulently obtained mortgage.

BREAKING: Marilyn Mosby, Former Baltimore Prosecutor, Sentenced for Perjury and Mortgage Fraud Committed During COVID NOTE: Marilyn Mosby, the former top prosecutor in Baltimore City, has been sentenced to ‘time served’ followed by 3 years of supervised release and 12 months of… pic.twitter.com/KqiZs37Uxf — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) May 23, 2024

Mosby was defeated in a June 2022 primary election after being federally charged, according to The Associated Press.

The disgraced former prosecutor has previously asserted her innocence of the charges — even after being convicted.

“I’ve done nothing wrong. I’ve done nothing illegal and nothing criminal,” she said, according to Fox News.

Mosby even went so far as to argue against the need to express remorse or regret in a pardon application.

“While pardon applications generally express remorse and regret, what happens when justice was not served and, in fact, denied?” she said.

“No such remorse and regret is appropriate in this case.”

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.