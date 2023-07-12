Share
Disgraced Former Fox News Reporter Arrested - 'Glassy and Bloodshot Eyes'

 By Randy DeSoto  July 12, 2023 at 12:17pm
Former Fox News chief national correspondent Ed Henry was arrested in Florida last month and charged with driving under the influence.

The West Palm Beach sheriff’s deputy arrested Henry at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20 for DUI according to the booking blotter on Palm Beach Sheriff Office’s website.

He was released on his own recognizance the following morning around 5 a.m.

RadarOnline reported that the sheriff’s deputy who arrested Henry wrote in his report that he spotted the news personality driving a Black Cadillac Escalade with a flat tire and the metal rim grinding loudly against the road.

“In doing this the front driver’s [side] tire came off the rim and rolled into the east bound lanes almost striking an oncoming vehicle,” the report said. “That vehicle had to apply [its] brakes and swerve to avoid being hit by the tire.”

Henry pulled into a Cadillac dealership where the deputy confronted him. Henry told the officer that he had driven to the dealership to get the flat tire fixed.

“While Henry was talking, I was able to smell the odor of unknown alcohol coming from his breath,” the deputy recorded in his report. “Henry had glassy and bloodshot eyes…His gait was unsteady. His speech was slightly slurred.”

Henry proceeded to fail multiple field sobriety tests including the “one leg stand,” the “walk and turn” and the “finger to nose.” He swayed while he took part in the tests.

The deputy reported that Henry was “cooperative and polite” and admitted to drinking two bourbons between 6 and 7 p.m. while at nearby Singer Island.

The former Fox anchor submitted to an alcohol breath test, which showed he was just below the legal limit of .08 blood alcohol concentration.

Henry’s attorney, David Tarras, told RadarOnline that he believes that his client will beat the charges.

“Mr. Henry cooperated with law enforcement during their investigation,” Tarras said in an emailed statement. “He respectfully provided a sample of his breath that was below a .08, and thus below the legal limit in Florida.”

Henry is being sued by former Fox News associate producer Jennifer Eckhart, who alleges that Henry sexually harassed and raped her in 2017.

The Daily Caller reported Fox News fired Henry in 2020 after an alleged “willful sexual misconduct” incident that occurred “in the workplace years ago.”

Henry is currently a host on Real America’s Voice news channel.

