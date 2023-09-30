Disgraced General Mark Milley Ends Career with Awkward Pleading for Applause: 'That Was Weak'

Call it poetic justice — sooner or later you have to answer for your actions. What happens in this life may be a clue for what’s coming next.

When General Mark Milley, who served as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under Trump and Biden, retired on Friday, he went out “not with a bang but a whimper,” a testament to the poetic genius of T.S. Eliot.

Mark Milley is one of Eliot’s hollow men who have spent their professional lives in Washington, D.C., ruining America. He is one of the men who “whisper together/Are quiet and meaningless/As wind in dry grass/Or rats’ feet over broken glass”.

Citizen Free Press posted a telling clip that captured the essence of Milley’s hollow career on X, formerly Twitter, with the comment, “Fitting end to his career.”

Milley had a Jeb! moment today and then he stepped down as the top US general. Fitting end to his career. pic.twitter.com/Y1tQNF5dT9 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 29, 2023

When Milley asked his classmates from Princeton to give him a shout-out while delivering a speech before he stepped down from his position, there wasn’t much of a response. Milley, in a rare moment of mental acuity, commented, “That”s pretty weak, actually. Not sure what to make of that.”

He then asked attendees from West Point to do the same. “That was even weaker,” was all Milley could say.

Even if Milley was acting semi-facetious in his reaction to the lame response from the crowd, the moment was a prime example of poetic justice. Milley’s career was weak, at best. At worst, he was even weaker “than the stuffed men” of Eliot’s poem.

To put it bluntly: Milley’s career has been filled with failures.

Almost two years ago to the day, Milley told Congress that he knew former President Donald Trump wasn’t planning to attack China and that was why he called his Chinese counterpart, General Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army, as reported by PBS News Hour.

According to the New York Post, ​Milley in his testimony to the House Armed Services Committee, told Li, “[H]ell, I’ll call you. But we’re not going to attack you.”

Maybe Milley and this fellow stuffed suits decided in an ill-gotten way that they needed to warn China about an unplanned non-attack because — why? The move obviously jeopardized any military plan or leverage the Trump administration may have had concerning China.

Just as importantly, it’s clear Milley was going to warn the Chinese if America was preparing an attack. Isn’t that, quite literally, treason?

“At no time was I attempting to change or influence the process, usurp authority, or insert myself in the chain of command, but I am expected, I am required, to give my advice and ensure that the president is fully informed,” Milley said, according to PBS.

For his part, Trump, who was president at the time Milley called China, said Milley “never told me about calls being made to China.” He went on to accuse Milley of treason and called the highest-ranking man in the U.S. military “a nutjob.”

If Milley didn’t tell Trump about his calls to Li, he was most definitely usurping Trump’s authority. Why? To please his woke hollow deep state friends like then-Defense Chief Mark Esper, who Milley claimed gave Milley the greenlight to make the calls, according to PBS.

There’s nothing worse than a brown-nosing zombie hollow man.

That’s just one example among many. The whole world was watching when Milley oversaw the botched and tragic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The British newspaper The Guardian reported that Milley told the Senate the withdrawal from Afghanistan was “a logistical success but a strategic failure.”

Here in the U.S., Fox News reported that over $7 billion of equipment was left behind in a withdrawal that saw the rapid-fire fall of the Afghan forces and the return to power of the Taliban, not to mention the needless deaths of 13 U.S. service members. How can that even be remotely construed as a success, logistic or otherwise?

The ill-conceived withdrawal also abandoned 78,000 Afghan allies to the mercy of the Taliban, according to NBC News. In case you were unaware, the Taliban are not known for their mercy but rather for a lack thereof.

If the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan is not another feather of failure in Milley’s hollow hat, then the term “failure” no longer holds any meaning.

What about Milley’s pathetic “White rage” defense for teaching critical race theory in the military? Milley had the hollow cajones to claim he found it “personally offensive that we are accusing the United States military, our general officers […] of being woke.”

Reading Lenin and Marx, as Milley claimed he had, might not make him a card-carrying communist, but it sure looks to have made him woke — the American version from the same foul mother.

In one more example of an epic failure, Milley, after accompanying then-President Trump to historic St. John’s Church which had been vandalized by, well, vandals, apologized for doing so in a commencement address to graduating officers from National Defense University, according to NPR.

“We who wear the cloth of our nation come from the people of our nation, and we must hold dear the principle of an apolitical military that is so deeply rooted in the very essence of our republic,” Milley said. “And this is not easy.”

What a joke. Anyone can see that Milley was hyperpolitical in his role as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He’s a hollow stooge for radical leftists. The radical left always fails. That’s their legacy, what they’re known for, what they do. They fail because they cannot comprehend what it means to strive for excellence.

Excellence, in essence, is a moral act. Radical leftists are amoral by definition.

That’s Milley’s legacy — an amoral hollowness on the road to perdition.

