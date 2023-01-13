"Disgraced" George Santos Reveals That He Will Resign - There's Just One Catch

The George Santos saga continued as the embattled GOP freshman resisted calls from his colleagues to resign over the his falsified background.

The New York Republican, who flipped a Democrat-held seat in Long Island, has held his ground despite the pressure, vowing to serve his two-year term.

According ABC reporter Lalee Ibssa on Twitter, Santos told journalists that if a certain number of people asked him to resign, he would.

“If 142 people ask for me to resign, I’ll resign,” the congressman stated while being hounded by reporters.

You can watch the hectic clip for yourself below:

Rep Santos tells reporters “If 142 people ask for me to resign, I’ll resign.” pic.twitter.com/Q4jBHFUTVh — Lalee Ibssa (@LaleeIbssa) January 12, 2023

Many were confused by the exactness of that number, but Santos later clarified, according to ABC reporter Will Steakin.

Santos tells me he meant “142,000 voters who voted for me” would have to ask for him to resign. “The elevator cut that,” he said. He said “no” when I asked if that means he won’t resign. https://t.co/wxqY9tUToB — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) January 12, 2023

Should George Santos resign? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 53% (296 Votes) No: 47% (262 Votes)

Santos won his seat thanks to the more than 142,000 people who voted for him in last year’s midterm elections, and that’s who he was referring to before the “elevator cut that” comment short.

As reported by Yahoo News, Santos stated that “until those same 142,000 people tell me they don’t want me,” he would stay at his post.

These comments come after local GOP officials in Long Island held a press conference condemning the third district representative on Wednesday.

“His campaign last year was a campaign of deceit, lies, and fabrication,” stated Nassau County GOP Committee Chairman Joseph Cairo.

Nassau County GOP Chair Joseph Cairo calls for George Santos to resign: “He’s not welcome here at Republican headquarters … He’s disgraced the House of Representatives, and we do not consider him one of our Congress people.” pic.twitter.com/VhFDmbFfqQ — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 11, 2023

“He’s disgraced the House of Representatives, and we do not consider him one of our congresspeople…today, on behalf of the Nassau County Republican Committee, I am calling for his immediate resignation.”

Santos found himself in some boiling hot water after it was revealed that his resume and background were not what they appeared to be.

The revelations began with a New York Times piece that suggested that Santos lied about his achievements.

As laid out by the New York Post, the resume states that Santos graduated with an Economics/Finance degree from Baruch College where he had a GPA of 3.89 and was top of his class.

Santos also claimed he worked at Goldman Sachs for eight months where he boasted about doubling the revenue of his department as a project manager.

This was all a fabrication.

He has even lied about his Jewish ancestry.

Needless to say, many of Santos’s supporters who propelled him to victory are feeling a little betrayed.

“The lies George Santos told are too numerous to count,” North Hempstead supervisor Jen DeSena told Yahoo.

“He lied to me personally when he sought my endorsement, and while I’m offended and disgusted at his deceit, my true concern is for the residents of the Third Congressional District.”

DeSena continued her denunciation, lambasting Santos’s “glib and insulting answers” when pressed about his lies.

“He has betrayed the public’s trust and given insincere, glib and insulting answers when asked legitimate questions about his finances and his background… by all accounts, he seems incapable and unwilling to take full responsibility for his lies and fabrications.”

Santos is facing a probable ethics investigation from his House peers, with members of both parties taking aim at his untruthful record, according to Yahoo.

“This is not a partisan issue,” said Democrat House leader Hakeem Jeffries. “But this is an issue that Republicans need to handle. Clean up your House.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been less harsh with his approach to the under-siege freshman.

“The voters have elected George Santos,” McCarthy argued. “If there is a concern, he will go through [the Ethics Committee]. If something is found, he will be dealt with in that manner. But they have a voice in this process.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.