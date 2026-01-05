Disgraced Judge Hannah Dugan Has Officially Resigned After Trying to Help Illegal Accused of Punching Man 30 Times Escape from ICE

Two weeks after being convicted of felony obstruction for helping an illegal alien evade an Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrest, left-wing activist Judge Hannah Dugan has resigned.

The violent criminal that Dugan harbored was Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, who entered the United States illegally in January 2013. Shortly afterward, he was arrested and deported back to his native Mexico.

At an unknown date, he illegally entered the U.S. for a second time, and was arrested by Border Patrol in April 2025.

That’s when Judge Hannah Dugan entered the fray.

As a reminder, Flores-Ruiz’s laundry list of violent crimes includes battery, strangulation and suffocation, and domestic abuse.

In April, Dugan was caught on video intentionally misdirecting ICE agents who were seeking to arrest Flores-Ruiz outside her courtroom.

At the time, Dugan was presiding over a trial in which Flores-Ruiz was accused of battery.

The video shows Dugan leading ICE agents away from Flores-Ruiz to help him evade arrest.

However, he was captured by the ICE agents following a foot chase outside the courthouse.

Last month, a Wisconsin federal jury convicted Dugan of felony obstruction. She faces up to five years in jail.

🚨 BREAKING: Disgraced Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan, who was found GUILTY in federal court of shielding illegals from ICE, has officially RESIGNED She’s now a convicted FELON who’s facing up to FIVE YEARS in prison. Do you firmly support this? A. Huge Yes

B. No Who’s next?!… pic.twitter.com/kXWV4WR4Dx — Right Pulse News (@RightPulseNewss) January 4, 2026

On Saturday, Dugan, a judge with the Milwaukee County Circuit Court — a state trial court — sent a maudlin resignation letter to Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.

In her self-pitying letter, Dugan played the victim card while defending her decision to not do her job.

“As you know, I am the subject of unprecedented federal legal proceedings, which are far from concluded but which present immense and complex challenges that threaten the independence of our judiciary,” Dugan wrote.

“I am pursuing this fight for myself and for our independent judiciary.”

Leftist activists masquerading as nonpartisan judges are defying federal laws and compromising public safety, as evidenced by Dugan’s sickening defense of Flores-Ruiz, who has a long list of violent crimes.

In March, Flores-Ruiz stood trial for allegedly punching one roommate 30 times, then hitting a woman who tried to end the fight, the Milwaukee Sentinel Journal reported.

Irresponsible judges such as Dugan should be fired en masse for subverting President Donald Trump’s bold move to deport illegal aliens who endanger public safety, drain public resources, and clog U.S. courts.

Rogue judges must stop wasting tax money and abusing the U.S. court system to advocate on behalf of foreign nationals who aren’t even supposed to be here in the first place.

If they don’t like what the president is doing, they should step down or go cry about it to their therapists.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.