Disgraced NFL Coach to Step Away from Team in the Middle of Draft

The AFC Champion New England Patriots lost the Super Bowl to the Seattle Seahawks in February.

Now, as they build their 2026 roster, the Patriots must take a crucial step without embattled head coach Mike Vrabel.

According to ESPN, Vrabel will step away from the team during this weekend’s NFL Draft to seek counseling as he deals with the fallout, both private and public, from a scandal involving NFL reporter Dianna Russini.

“As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organization and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them. In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend,” Vrabel said late Wednesday. “This is something that I have given a lot of thought to and is something I would advise a player to do if I was counseling them.”

The coach added that he regards counseling as essential for him both personally and professionally.

“I have always wanted to lead by example, and I believe this is what I have to do to be the best husband, father and coach that I possibly can be,” he said. “This is not an easy thing for me to admit, but it is one that I know will make me a better person. I appreciate the support that everyone has given me and promise a stronger resolve as a result.”

Earlier this month, the New York Post’s Page Six published photos of Vrabel and Russini, both married to other people, spending time together at a resort in Sedona, Arizona.

The eyebrow-raising photos showed the pair together in the pool and side-by-side in a hot tub. They also hugged and stood facing one another with their fingers interlaced.

After the Page Six story broke, both Vrabel and Russini denied that anything inappropriate occurred.

Last week, however, Russini resigned from her job at The Athletic, though she did so via a defiant-sounding resignation letter.

Then, on Tuesday, Vrabel admitted that the photos forced him to have “difficult conversations” with people close to him.

Compounding the issue was a new story published Thursday in the New York Post’s Page Six, which contained images purporting to show the two kissing in a New York City bar, reportedly in 2020.

Vrabel and his wife of 26 years, Jen, have two sons together. The coach will spend this weekend with his family outside Massachusetts, according to ESPN.

Meanwhile, the Patriots will turn to executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf and vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden to conduct part of the draft in Vrabel’s absence.

The NFL Draft will begin Thursday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Rounds two and three will be held Friday.

On Saturday, the draft will conclude with rounds four through seven.

New England holds 11 picks, including eight from pick number 125 and later, which fall on Saturday, ESPN reported. Vrabel, therefore, will not be in attendance for the vast majority of his team’s selections.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.