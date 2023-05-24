Former Biden administration nuclear waste official Sam Brinton, who identifies as “non-binary,” is about to find out the hard way the rest of the world doesn’t cater to his gender delusions.

The 35-year-old LGBT activist grabbed headlines over his penchant for wearing women’s clothing and lipstick as in his job at the U.S. Office of Nuclear Energy, where he was the deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste.

Brinton’s world came crashing down late last year when it was alleged he was into more than just wearing women’s clothing.

People in three states said Brinton stole their luggage at airports, presumably so he could raid them for their contents.

It appeared the federal government had hired a kleptomaniac transvestite with claims of gender fluidity to make decisions about spent plutonium.

After he was hit with criminal charges in Nevada and Minnesota, Brinton lost his job with the Department of Energy in December.

Last week, he was arrested at his home in Rockville, Maryland, on charges of being a “fugitive from justice.”

Former Biden-admin official & celebrated nonbinary star @sbrinton was arrested again in now a third criminal case involving airport luggage theft. Brinton was given a sweetheart no-jail-time deal for the prior charges. https://t.co/CqMoJpPxpi — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 19, 2023

This week, Brinton found out the jail system is very binary, the New York Post reported.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland told the newspaper that he will be housed in the general population at a county Department of Correction and Rehabilitation facility for men.

In the county, inmates are placed into facilities based on what is between their legs rather than how certain garments — whether stolen or purchased — make them feel on the inside.

A deputy who spoke to the Post pointed to a policy on how the department houses inmates.

“Although MCDOCR does not consider anatomical changes brought about by hormonal therapy to be changes that constitute a change of anatomical sex, the classification of an arrestee/inmate will depend on whether the arrestee/inmate has male or female genitalia, whether they present a management or security problem, and whether their health and safety can be ensured,” the policy says.

“Once an inmate is classified, they will be given a housing assignment based on that classification,” it says.

One hopes Brinton will fade away into irrelevancy once his charges are resolved and find the help he needs to go on and live a fruitful life serving people other than himself.

In the interim, he might just learn something about the cold, hard reality that the world he’s been inhabiting in his mind is not real but something conjured up by him and others.

This story is not about one sick man and his quest to live his “best life.”

Should Sam Brinton receive significant jail time? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (2492 Votes) No: 1% (32 Votes)

Sam Brinton is a symptom of a diseased society that has blurred the lines of what is right and wrong and is also attempting to rid itself of all cultural mores and values.

The fact the country even knows his name is proof that the administration of President Joe Biden holds all people who try to live decent lives in complete contempt.

No one outside of the federal government knows how many qualified people were passed over for a crucial job disposing of toxic nuclear waste so that Brinton could play dress-up on the taxpayer’s dime.

But the experiment to elevate and normalize his illness failed spectacularly.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.