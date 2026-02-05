Disgraceful: Dem Rep Caught Strutting Around Barefoot on Floor of the House of Representatives

Democratic California Rep. Jared Huffman walked around the House floor barefoot Wednesday to honor late rock legend Bobby Weir.

Weir, the Grateful Dead’s legendary guitarist and songwriter, died on Jan. 10 at age 78. During a hearing, Huffman rose on the House floor to honor Weir and noted he delivered the tribute barefoot.

“Mr. Speaker, I rise to honor the extraordinary life and legacy of my constituent and the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Bob Weir. Bob was more than a musical icon. He was a neighbor, a friend, and a beloved part of our North Bay community,” Huffman said.

.@RepHuffman: “Mr. Speaker, let the record reflect I delivered these remarks barefoot in honor of Bobby Weir. I think he would appreciate that.” Speaker pro temp: “Reminder to observe proper decorum on the floor…” pic.twitter.com/3WSuxj1zOF — CSPAN (@cspan) February 4, 2026

“For decades Bob made his home in Marin, raised his family there, opened his doors to other artists, and helped to build the vibrant local music vibe that so many of us cherish. He played intimate shows at Mill Valley’s Sweetwater and took the stage at the Mountain Theatre atop Mount Tamalpais. Bob’s music, his generosity, unmistakable creative spirit, helped define the identity of the North Coast.”

Huffman said he delivered his House floor remarks barefoot to honor the late rock legend.

“We send our love to his family, his friends, and all my fellow dead heads across the world. And Mr. Speaker, let the record reflect: I delivered these remarks barefoot in honor of Bob E. Weir. I think he would appreciate that,” Huffman said.

Weir is a massive influence on American music as a founding member of the Grateful Dead. He helped redefine live performance, fan culture, and artistic independence, spending decades shaping the band’s sound and legacy before his family announced he died from underlying lung issues after recently overcoming cancer.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.