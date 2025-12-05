Former C-list actress Meghan Markle — more commonly known as the henpecking wife of England’s Prince Harry — has been accused of stealing a nearly $1,700 designer gown she wore for a 2022 magazine photo shoot.

The accusations surfaced after Markle was spotted wearing the one-shoulder, emerald-green Galvan dress in her latest self-aggrandizing Netflix special.

Markle “took the dress from the shoot without asking,” a source told Page Six.

The carpet-bagging “Duchess of Sussex” first wore the gown for a Variety magazine cover shoot three years ago.

Meghan Markle may have stolen the $1,695 dress she’s wearing in new Netflix promo https://t.co/TcIHH6o2qA pic.twitter.com/Rp47g3V6g4 — New York Post (@nypost) November 22, 2025

Apparently, Markle has a habit of taking expensive clothes without paying for them.

Markle reportedly did not return “a lot of stuff” after she “wore it in a very high-profile photo shoot,” Vanity Fair contributing writer Vanessa Grigoriadis said in 2024.

“What’s shocking about hearing these kinds of alleged stories is that somebody who is living in a $15 million-plus mansion in Montecito, who’s just had $100 million deals, would care enough to take home some jewelry and clothes from a photoshoot that she can clearly afford,” Grigoriadis said, per Page Six.

Somehow she also ended up with THIS Chanel dress taken from the same photo shoot. Left: 2022 photo shoot Right: NYC 2025 pic.twitter.com/r90Mn3elLz — Ethel Geiger (@bisou1970) November 22, 2025

Look at these stolen from the Reitman photoshoot pic.twitter.com/RB7NXADgkC — Colleen (@FinnInMinn) November 22, 2025

For reference, magazines and public relations firms typically loan expensive clothing, shoes, and jewelry for photo shoots to increase brand exposure.

Celebrities and models are expected to return the items after the shoot.

“It’s not uncommon if talent loves something from a shoot that they ask to keep it or purchase it,” a fashion insider told Page Six.

“They would normally be offered a discount if it’s something the designer can’t part with or a sample that needs to be returned.”

Interestingly, Meghan Markle does not deny that she regularly takes clothes, but her spokesperson claimed it was done — with permission — as part of “archiving” her royal wardrobe.

“The insinuation that any items were taken without the full knowledge and agreement of the on-set stylists or their respective teams is not only categorically false, but also highly defamatory,” Markle’s representative told People.

“Any items kept were done so in total transparency and in accordance with contractual arrangements.”

In the seven years since trapping Prince Harry, Markle has been widely slammed as a social-climbing opportunist whose primary goal is monetizing her husband’s royal ties while trashing the British royal family as racists.

The former actress, whom most people never heard of before she landed the prince, has a history of alienating her family members, so it’s no surprise that Harry was separated from his family just two years into their marriage.

Meghan’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, slammed his daughter in the 2020 British documentary “Thomas Markle: My Story.”

Markle — who raised Meghan from ages 11 to 18 — said he’s disappointed because his daughter wanted to be rich and famous all her life, but when she finally trapped her prince, she destroyed his family.

“Both of them are turning into lost souls at this point,” he said in 2020. “They are turning [the royal family] into a Walmart with a crown on.”

Markle added, “Every young girl wants to become a princess, and she got that. And now she’s tossing that away for… money.”

Meghan Markle’s dad accuses her and Prince Harry of destroying the royal family. Thomas Markle said they’d cheapened it and made it shabby by turning it into a ‘Walmart with a crown on it’.#HarryAndMeghan #ThomasMarkle #MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/nl9ISPqePk — On Demand News (@ODN) January 19, 2020

Harry’s tragic story spotlights the importance of not marrying the wrong person. It can ruin your life.

Fortunately for the royal family, his older brother, Prince William, has chosen wisely in marrying Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge remains as beautiful, elegant, and classy as ever.

