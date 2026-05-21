'I'm in Disguise' - VA Dem Leader Being Investigated by FBI Gave Side-Splitting Excuse When She Ran Into Cops in 2020

A Virginia senator tried talking her way out of a vandalism charge with an excuse so lame it sounds like it came from a child.

Local Virginia NBC News affiliate WAVY-TV reports Democrat Louis Lucas found herself at a Confederate monument on June 10, 2020, in Portsmouth, Virginia along with several others – notably members of the NAACP – who planned to vandalize it in the name of racial justice.

Portsmouth Police Sergeant Kevin McGee made a sworn statement that Lucas told police the mob were going to paint the monument and they couldn’t stop them.

WAVY-TV obtained police body camera footage where the senator told officers, “I’m Senator Louise Lucas. I know I’m in disguise, but they are going to put some paint on this thing.”

“You can not arrest them. You need to call Dr. Patton, because they are going to do it,” Lucas said.

“You can’t stop them. This is city property.”

The Dr. Patton referenced is then-City Manager Lydia Pettis Patton.

It’s unclear what Lucas thought that statement communicated.

She’s a public official so its ok for people to commit crimes?

Predictably, Lucas and fourteen other people were charged with crimes; destruction of property and conspiracy to commit a felony were hers.

Lucas has since filed a $6.7 million dollar lawsuit alleging false statements were made to obtain an arrest warrant by police leadership.

She is also suing Police Chief Angela Greene for defamation, claiming she made false statements about Lucas during an August 2020 press conference.

Lucas doesn’t seem to be the most cunning of public officials.

Politico reported May 6 Lucas’ office was the target of an ongoing probe by the FBI did there were not specifics given as about the investigation.

The FBI said it was “executing a court-authorized federal search warrant in Portsmouth,” that the Associated Press adds started under former President Joe Biden.

This instance is more proof that the 2020 riots were not “grassroots” or “spontaneous.” Democrat officials did not just pay lip service to the mob, trying to downplay the violence as legacy media outlets ran “mostly peaceful” chyrons.

They were active participants in the chaos.

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