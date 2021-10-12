Disgust for Biden Goes Global as Protesters in Rome Chant 'F*** Joe Biden' as They March by US Embassy

Although the trend of an expletive-powered chant denouncing our current president has gotten its own cleaned-up version in the form of “Let’s go Brandon,” the cruder version is still around, and has gone international, it seems.

While angry, obscene protests against a sitting U.S. president are nothing new, where they’re popping up is rather remarkable in this case: Not at Portland, Oregon, antifa riots, but heartland-America college football games where some students were likely pleased to have a “clean” version of the angry refrain.

In case you have somehow missed it, over the last few weeks, the chant “F*** Joe Biden” has become common with college football crowds who have gathered recklessly unmasked and in close social quarters to enjoy life as it once was — and surely by now ought to be once again.

However, social conservatives who also strongly dislike President Joe Biden got a delightful version of the vulgar chant from a mistaken (or willfully ignorant) NBC reporter who told her audience that the crowd at an Oct. 2 NASCAR race was chanting “Let’s go, Brandon,” after driver Brandon Brown’s victory at Alabama’s Talladega Speedway.

That isn’t what they were chanting, though. And a meme — and a new weekend college football tradition — was born.

To be clear, this isn’t meant to condone the chanting of obscenities in public. Mindless, foul-mouthed attacks — like vandalism and other forms of violence — have no place in political discourse. But the growing prevalence of the chants is a sign of the growing dissatisfaction with the Biden presidency — dissatisfaction that’s being reflected in polls as well as popular demonstrations.

These aren’t your average black-clad anarchists who hate anyone in power. These are the regular, everyday Americans that President Joe Biden claimed he could represent as a supposedly moderate president. Yet, just nine months into his disastrous presidency, chanting “F*** Joe Biden” is turning into a national pastime.

This holiday weekend, as the Old Row Sports Twitter account extensively documented, saw many appearances of both versions of the chant, ranging from that preferred by Christian conservatives at Jerry-Fallwell-founded Liberty University to the much-earthier version, including one spelled out on the type of sign normally seen at road-construction sites:

FJB but ✨clean✨ pic.twitter.com/SvHUNMQyFy — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) October 10, 2021

Of particular note was a chant at the Saturday’s Arkansas-Ole Miss game, which was most certainly not G-rated:

However, as the conservative Media Research Center reported, one Twitter user shared a video from Saturday that was from as far away as Rome, where hearty chants of “F*** Joe Biden” could be heard amid a lockdown protest outside the U.S. Embassy.

🇮🇹🇺🇲 Protesters in Rome chant “Fuck Joe Biden” as they march past the American Embassy 😅👊 pic.twitter.com/mxAkastFtW — Elisa 🇬🇧 (@JustLaElisa17) October 9, 2021

This is amusing at first — but in reality, it’s rather shameful.

Around the world, our nation’s embassies often stand as a refuge against tyranny, but in Italy, protesters linked the European nation’s far-reaching COVID-19 lockdown to our own feckless president here in the United States.

According to CBS News, the protests that rocked Rome over the weekend were aimed particularly at the government’s pending “Green Pass” policy, which will require Italians to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, recovery within the past six months, or a negative test from the past 48 hours just to enter their place of employment.

The protests also coincided with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Rome. They grew chaotic enough that Italian security officials took Pelosi and her husband out of a Mass in Rome’s St. Patrick’s Church, CBS reported.

As COVID tyranny has encompassed the developed world, the U.S. could have been that city on the hill that remained committed to defending individual freedom as we worked to address the pandemic. Instead, it’s being led by a man so despised by his own populace that he’s being protested halfway around the world, too.

President Biden was touted as the candidate who would unite a divided nation, who would end the pandemic and restore dignity and decorum to the White House.

He has done absolutely none of these things, and the sting is being felt overseas. Whether it is the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, which displayed to the world a United States that’s more afraid of terrorists than it is in leaving its own people in the grip of the Taliban, the crippling border crisis that is as dangerous for American citizens as it is for the refugees now clamoring to get into our country, or far-reaching pandemic measures that are shredding our constitution and dismantling our healthcare system, the American people are clearly outraged.

Rather than the unifying and healing force for good that Biden promised he’d be, he’s turned into a now-international disgrace.

