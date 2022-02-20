A group of parents from a California elementary school are outraged after discovering that a school science camp allowed male counselors to sleep in the same room with 10-year-old girls.

The parents of students from Weaver Elementary School in Los Alamitos are blasting the Los Alamitos Unified School District because they were not told that their little girls would be sleeping in the same room with counselors who claim to be “non-binary” or transgender during the science camp at Camp Pali in San Bernardino County, according to KTLA.

“No parent should feel the way I feel after knowing what could have happened to my daughter,” parent Suzy Johnson said.

Johnson and other parents said that they didn’t know until the camp was over that biological males who have demanded to be addressed as “they/them” spent three nights sleeping with the 10 and 11-year-old girls.

“I contacted the school and asked them if they were able to confirm that there was not a man actually sleeping in the same cabin as the girls. They were not able to confirm that,” parent Rachel Sandoval added.

But officials at Camp Pali cited California state law to justify putting the LGBTQ activist counselors in the same cabin as the little girls.

“Per California law, we place staff in cabins they identify with,” said Emmi Teige, assistant director of Camp Pali, when KTLA contacted the camp for comment.

The parents were outraged that their children were exposed to this extremist, gay agenda at such young ages — and without the knowledge of the parents, to boot.

“It’s awful that children had to even experience this in fifth-grade camp,” Johnson said. “If I was aware of it and I had initialed something saying this was going to be done at this outdoor science camp, I would have kept my children home.”

The group of parents did not allege any crimes had occurred but wanted to come forward and warn other parents that if they send their children to school functions, they can be confronted with situations like this.

It is hard to fault parents for being outraged that their young children are being exposed to the radical LGBTQ agenda in school, but it is a bit hard to understand how they couldn’t see it coming.

California has led the nation in purposefully exposing tiny children to sexual deviance at young ages. Just a few years ago the radical California State Board of Education passed a rule forcing schools to teach transgenderism to every grade, including kindergarten.

The rules were set down in a document consisting of more than 700 pages of guidelines on a variety of health-related issues, but the most heinous guidelines are related to sex education.

“The framework tells teachers that students in kindergarten can identify as transgender and offers tips for how to talk about that,” CBS News reported at the time.

As The Western Journal noted, the document also suggested that high school kids learn about “anal sex, bondage and other sexual activity.”

All this exposure to deviant sexual activity is presented as simply part of California’s every-day school curriculum, and parents are not told when or how this radical stuff is being presented to their children.

The constant drumming of sexual activity into kids occurs at all ages in these government-run schools, not just in California but across the nation. It all amounts to a form of grooming meant to program kids to accept these dangerous activities as normal sexual behavior.

“Grooming techniques are the deliberate, carefully orchestrated acts and gestures offenders engage in. The acts are all legal and not harmful in themselves but later recognized as offenders’ preparation process, designed to win the affection, trust and loyalty of potential victim and their parents,” Kelli Palfy, Ph.D., wrote in an Aug. 2021 article published by Psychology Today.

These parents from Weaver Elementary are certainly right to be outraged that their little girls were allowed to sleep with grown men simply because these men claim to adhere to the radical transgender ideology. But their state leaders have been pushing this garbage on kids for well over a decade at this point — and of that these parents should have well been aware.

This is exactly what California’s parents are voting for, after all.

