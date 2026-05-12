Disgusting: AOC Turns Church Service Into a Political Rally as Soon as She Sets Foot in the Pulpit

If, by the grace of God, the Democratic Party ever justly perishes, it will require only a nine-word epitaph:

“Here lies the Democratic Party. It died of shamelessness.”

In a clip posted to Facebook, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, Senior Pastor of Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, invited to the pulpit on Mother’s Day his colleague from the House of Representatives, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, commonly known as AOC, who shamelessly used the holy occasion to launch into a tirade about redistricting.

“I don’t take lightly the peril that we are facing just one week after the Voting Rights Act was gutted,” AOC said, referring to the Supreme Court’s landmark Callais decision handed down late last month.

In that decision, a 6-3 majority ruled that Section 2 of the 1965 Voting Rights Act neither required nor authorized states to draw congressional maps with race-based outcomes in mind.

As a result, red states, including Tennessee and Louisiana, have begun redrawing their congressional maps to eliminate majority-black districts.

“And in the days since,” AOC continued, “we have learned why the Voting Rights Act existed, as the maps in Tennessee and Louisiana, across this country, as the Supreme Court, to the reverend’s point in Virginia, overturned the maps, 10 to one, to literally draw black Americans out of power.”

In that series of assertions, the muddleheaded congresswoman displayed her usual tenuous grasp on facts.

On Friday, the Virginia Supreme Court invalidated the state’s new congressional map, drawn by Democrats and narrowly approved by voters, which could have resulted in a 10-to-one advantage for Democrats in the Old Dominion’s U.S. House delegation.

Undeterred by truth, AOC proceeded to exploit various Bible stories, as well as the church’s historic connection to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., to turn a Christian service into a political rally.

“We stand together,” she declared, “and we are not going back.”







Of course, the standing ovation she received after uttering those nonsensical words hardly suited a house of worship. But then she came not to worship, but to preach her Marxist doctrine.

Dr. King, co-pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church from 1960 until his assassination in 1968, understood and rejected AOC-style Marxism.

King demanded equal treatment based not on skin color, but on content of character.

AOC-style Marxists, on the other hand, use skin color to keep Americans divided.

At its core, the idea of a congressional district set aside for people of the same skin color repulses us. Yet AOC profaned a Christian church to preach that most un-Christian doctrine: separate and unequal.

The Democratic Party — the party of slavery and segregation — cannot perish quickly enough.

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