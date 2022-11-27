Disgusting 'BDSM Toddler' Ad Campaign Pulled, Lawsuit Filed Against Producers

A fashion company has pulled a disturbing ad and has filed a lawsuit against the producers who made it.

The New York Post reported Friday that the fashion company Balenciaga had pulled a disgusting advertising campaign that included images of what appear to be young girls with Balenciaga bags shaped as teddy bears that are clad in a bondage outfit.

But many social media users also noticed something perhaps even more unsettling in one of the photos. “Hiding in plain sight” is a document referring to Supreme Court cases involving child pornography.

According to Fox News, one of the cases was U.S. v. Williams, a 1951 decision that upheld the criminalization of child pornography.

However, according to Fox, the “visible portion of that court document in the photo has a reference to another Supreme Court case, Ashcroft v. Free Speech Coalition, in which the court struck down a portion of the Child Pornography Prevention Act (CPPA) of 1996 and said that virtual child pornography is protected speech.”

The Ashcroft decision stated in part that outlawing computer-generated images of children engaging in sexual acts “because pedophiles may use virtual child pornography to seduce children runs afoul of the principle that speech within the rights of adults to hear may not be silenced completely in an attempt to shield children from it.”

Twitter users expressed outrage and disgust at the advertisement, portraying it as an attempt by the producers to sexualize young children.

The Balenciaga ad is disgusting. Toddlers posing with BDSM sex toys and alcohol. Hiding in plain sight a Supreme Court case involving a federal child porn law… Stop sexualizing kids to sell your ugly overpriced crap. #Balenciaga pic.twitter.com/hTNJ4TD6od — Alison H.Centofante (@AlisonHowardC) November 21, 2022

The Balenciaga story keeps getting WORSE. Don’t confuse this for cancel culture. This is CHILDREN we are talking about. Balenciaga needs to thoroughly explain how all of these references to child exploitation came about. Incredible video by our member @clarksonlawson_ pic.twitter.com/Ryiw018o8Q — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) November 23, 2022

BALENCIAGA should never be forgiven ever. Their kids campaign has dozens of sick references that are so obvious. So many dark symbolism. Truly unforgivable and criminal. Balenciagas executives must be held accountable! #balenciaga #BalenciagaGate #BalenciagaGroomers pic.twitter.com/KJ7rTxsqcq — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 24, 2022

In response to the outcry, Balenciaga pulled the advertisement and filed a lawsuit against the production company, North Six Inc., and the set designer, the Post reported.

“As a result of Defendants’ misconduct, members of the public, including the news media, have falsely and horrifically associated Balenciaga with the repulsive and deeply disturbing subject of the court decision,” the lawsuit charges, according to the Post. “Defendants are liable to Balenciaga for all harm resulting from this false association.”

The company has also issued a public apology.

“We apologize for displaying unsettling documents in our campaign,” Balenciaga said in an Instagram statement posted Thursday. “We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our spring 23 photoshoot. We strongly condemn abuse of children in any form. We stand for children safety and well-being.”

How the lawsuit turns out remains to be seen. However, it’s clear that this advertisement was not produced in a vacuum.

There is the phenomenon of drag queen story hour in public schools, which seeks to indoctrinate kids into the radical gay and lesbian agenda and teach them about transgenderism.

Not to mention, there is the sexually explicit literature that has been in public school classrooms during the past years, which has caused an uproar among parents.

But the sexual grooming of children is not limited to the classroom. The wider culture has sought to indoctrinate children into experimenting with sexuality. For instance, Disney last week released an animated movie last week called “Strange World” that featured the company’s first “openly gay teen star,” as Yahoo described it.

(Fittingly, the movie is tanking at the box office.)

Also, the beloved “Scooby Doo” cartoon character Velma was declared in October to be a lesbian, and now children who search for “Velma” on Google are exposed to LGBT propaganda.

The people responsible for the Balenciaga ad are only giving us the latest addition to this trend. They are now coming for kids via advertising.

This should frighten anyone with small children. We must seek to do whatever we can to protect children from this dangerous ideology.

