A mom of three in Gainesville, Florida, slammed the oppressive mask mandate imposed by her children’s school, saying it caused them to suffer severe face rashes and exposed them to dangerous pathogens.

“Our kids have been in masks all day, seven hours a day in school,” Amanda Donoho told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” on Thursday. “The only break that they get is to eat or drink, and that is it.”

Donoho is furious that her children were forced to wear masks all day at school, even in gym class and during outdoor recess in the scorching Florida heat.

“It’s been 90 degrees outside for the last two months,” she said.

Donoho said the school recently ended its mask mandate after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted all coronavirus restrictions, but it still requires children to wear masks if they’re within six to eight feet of each other.

The mask mandate for children, especially outdoors, is illogical and anti-scientific.

Numerous studies have shown that children are at microscopic risk of either contracting or spreading the coronavirus and that outdoor viral transmission is minuscule.

Moreover, the masks that Americans have been browbeaten to wear were never intended to be worn all day long.

“Masks that are in hospitals that we’re using every day are meant to be changed every 20 minutes,” Donoho said.

She and other parents sent six face masks worn by their children to a lab at the University of Florida for analysis and were horrified when they learned the masks were teeming with 11 dangerous bacterial pathogens.

“The resulting report found that five masks were contaminated with bacteria, parasites, and fungi, including three with dangerous pathogenic and pneumonia-causing bacteria,” Rational Ground reported.

“Half of the masks were contaminated with one or more strains of pneumonia-causing bacteria.”

The report added that “one-third were contaminated with one or more strains of meningitis-causing bacteria. One-third were contaminated with dangerous, antibiotic-resistant bacterial pathogens. In addition, less dangerous pathogens were identified, including pathogens that can cause fever, ulcers, acne, yeast infections, strep throat, periodontal disease, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, and more.”

A group of parents sent 6 masks to a lab, requesting an analysis. The resulting report found that 5 were contaminated with bacteria, parasites, and fungi, including 3 with dangerous pathogenic and pneumonia-causing bacteria. https://t.co/K4bKmQUphu — Kelly Bee 🐝 (@ke11ybender) June 16, 2021

Dr. Nicole Saphier, a physician who has three sons, said it is time to drop mask mandates for children because the potential harm far outweighs any risks.

“The whole universal campaigns for children to continue to wear masks until they’re eligible for their vaccines do not make sense anymore,” Saphier told “Fox & Friends.”

“And not only do they have these physical implications, but we know from a mental and emotional standpoint, they also affect their development socially, mentally, emotionally. It’s time for children to come out of face masks as a whole.”

There has been growing momentum against mask mandates among parents and medical professionals, who argue that masks are fetid petri dishes for bacteria and viral contaminants.

In April, a New Jersey school nurse was suspended without pay for criticizing her school district’s mask mandate, calling it “child abuse.”

Erin Pein, then a nurse with the Stafford Township School District, said she treated numerous children who complained of headaches, stomach aches and shortness of breath because they were forced to wear masks all day.

In several instances, the nurse said crying children came to see her wearing masks filled with vomit caused by nausea — induced by day-long mask usage.

“I had a kid come down to me. She was wearing a mask. She was crying,” Pein recounted. “She had vomited in class. … I pulled her mask off. It was full of vomit.”

She has since been let go from the school district, she told WKXW-FM last week.

While flip-flopping White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci is suggesting Americans should wear masks for the rest of their lives, the public is fed up with draconian, unscientific restrictions and condescending browbeating from the ruling class.

If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that there is no pandemic exception to the U.S. Constitution. We must never again allow tyrannical government bureaucrats to dictate every aspect of our lives.

