'A Disgusting Disgrace': White House Puts a 'Lid' on Biden's Day Before Noon Despite Chaos in Israel

Life is not a video game. You don’t get to press the “pause” button and take a break.

Yet, the White House of President Joe Biden in effect closed the doors and shuttered the windows by noon Monday.

So said Fox White House Correspondent Jacqui Henrich in a social media post.

The White House has called a lid before noon. We do not expect to see or hear from President Biden for the rest of the day. — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) October 9, 2023

What?

War is raging in the Middle East after Hamas terrorists staged a bloody incursion into Israel that left hundreds dead.

In addition, there’s a domestic invasion at this nation’s southern border, ongoing battles between Ukraine and Russia, and no speaker of the House.

Given the circumstances, Biden’s going-to-silent mode certainly raises eyebrows.

How in the world can the White House turn off the lights and pull up the drawbridge at a time like this?

“This is a disgusting disgrace,” inimitable radio talk show host Mark Levin said in a social media post. “And, yet again, our enemies around the world take notice.”

Biden has “called a lid” for the rest of the day, meaning no public or press events. This is a disgusting disgrace. And, yet again, our enemies around the world take notice. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) October 9, 2023

“What is wrong with this guy?” said Phil Kerpen, who heads the conservative American Commitment and is a former vice president of Americans for Prosperity.

What is wrong with this guy??? https://t.co/ryXQLDoN6C — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 9, 2023

A response to Kerpen by Dave Rogers was explicit, noting that even progressives are aware that Biden must immediately address the Middle East situation and that it can be assumed he is not saying anything “because he is somehow incapable of cogently doing so.”

Obviously, this is horrible. Even Progressives have enough judgment to know that Biden NEEDS to speak about Hamas. I’m assuming he’s not speaking because he is somehow incapable of cogently doing so. Is anyone in corporate media going to follow up on this? — Dave Rogers (@iahphx) October 9, 2023

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been searching the internet and listening to various conservative radio channels both terrestrial and satellite in attempts to find out what is going on.

Like other conservatives, I know that it takes effort to get some semblance of truth not filtered through the puppet legacy media monolith.

And I have to believe other Americans — indeed, people around the world — are concerned about how the Middle Eastern conflict affects not only international politics but their own lives.

Will energy costs go up? Will our military engage in new roles? Will this have an impact on trade and our jobs? Are we on the verge of World War III? How will this affect the 2024 election?

And to expand on Levin’s post, not only will our worldwide enemies take notice, but U.S. allies surely must be watching as the Biden administration once again gives our friends reason not to trust us.

Efforts during the original Cold War were about the U.S. and the Soviets demonstrating strengths in order to woo smaller nations to their sides. You didn’t think the space race was solely about science, did you?

Currently, China is doing the same thing, and while the U.S. seems to sleep (or at least takes the afternoon off), the communist nation is spreading its tentacles throughout Latin America and Africa while expanding transportation infrastructure westward toward Europe.

Of course, one can argue that the Biden team is withdrawing from comment while developing strategies to deal with Israel’s new war.

Fair enough. There’s precedent for planning being quietly done.

Witness old-time tales of reporters monitoring pizza deliveries to the Pentagon — lots of inbound pizzas meant lots of people in late-night meetings, meaning something big was up.

I hope the pizzas are flowing to the White House.

I hope that the closing of shop means more than the 80-year-old president just being too tired to deal with the surrounding crises.

Of course, you might say that this administration doing nothing would be an improvement.

Perhaps. But the current status of the world requires leadership, and Monday afternoon we were not seeing it.

