NBC Boston appears to be testing the limits of all publicity being good publicity.

The outlet came under massive fire Friday when it published an article pertaining to the closely watched Lindsay Clancy trial.

But NBC’s Beantown outlet didn’t publish this breathless “exclusive” because it involved any breakthrough new details about the trial. It didn’t even have to do with the three children killed in 2023, who are at the heart of this case. In fact, it wasn’t even really about Clancy, either.

No, NBC Boston’s big Friday piece was a scathing hit piece on one of the jurors.

The “report” was a less-than-flattering look at the lone holdout juror who triggered a mistrial.

(For the unfamiliar, one juror out of 12 refused to give Clancy her “not guilty by reason of insanity” verdict. The other jurors were less than thrilled with him.)

EXCLUSIVE: The holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy trial had a history of domestic violence allegations, the NBC10 Boston Investigators have learned through court documents and interviews with family members. Read the full investigation here. https://t.co/qSjIiU8Og8 — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) September 11, 2026

The purpose of the report was pretty clear, as it outright questioned the validity of the holdout juror. Mentioning a string of apparent run-ins with the law, NBC Boston argues that, “The standard juror questionnaire in Massachusetts clearly asks if someone has been arrested, charged with a crime or been served with a court order. All of those boxes should have been checked by this juror.”

The piece also mentioned that this juror is in the middle of getting evicted for failing to pay rent.

The report adds, “When the Clancy trial ended with no verdict, several jurors described how the lone holdout refused to engage in deliberations, describing him as ‘arrogant’ and saying he wouldn’t interact with them. One juror described the holdout juror’s behavior as ‘shocking.’”

The response on X to this report was overwhelmingly furious.

One biting response with over 20,000 likes as of Friday evening read: “Sounds serious. Did he murder his children or something?”

Another comment with thousands of likes brought up the newly unearthed fact that this lone holdout juror was a black man:

Did you run background checks on all jury members, or just the Black guy? — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) September 11, 2026

One response — also with thousands of likes — read: “How the [expletive] is this remotely appropriate?! Why would you ever write this about a juror who has not come forward on their own? What is wrong with you? Like actually.”

The vitriolic backlash was so strong, in fact, that people simply in NBC Boston’s orbit, like commentator Sue O’Connell, were catching stray bullets from furious online commenters despite it being unclear how much they were actually involved in the report:

What a disgusting excuse for a journalist. https://t.co/JvvMVKQW6U — Kirk Minihane (@kirkmin) September 11, 2026

“What a disgusting excuse for a journalist,” wrote Kirk Minihane, a Barstool Sports contributor.

(And yes, Minihane’s scathing post also has thousands of likes.)

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