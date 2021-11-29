Share
Commentary

Disgusting: Fauci's Reaction When Asked Whether He Should Face Justice for Funding Wuhan Lab - Video

 By Grant Atkinson  November 29, 2021 at 12:44pm
Dr. Anthony Fauci has repeatedly been opaque about the National Institutes of Health’s involvement in coronavirus research that took place at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Yet, in his mind, anyone who raises concerns about his secretive actions should be promptly ignored.

In an October Senate hearing, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to hire a special prosecutor to investigate Fauci for allegedly lying to Congress about NIH funding for coronavirus research in Wuhan, China, Insider reported.

According to Vanity Fair, the NIH admitted to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce in October that it funded research by a partnership of EcoHealth Alliance and the Wuhan Institute of Technology meant to “enhance a bat coronavirus to become potentially more infectious to humans.”

This would seem to be a direct contrast to Fauci’s testimony in May, during which he told Congress the NIH “has not ever and does not now fund gain of function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” CNBC reported.

Of course, the NIH attempted to cover for Fauci however it could. According to Vanity Fair, the institute said EcoHealth Alliance did not send progress reports about the research until August 2021, meaning Fauci did not have knowledge of the research during his testimony.

However, EcoHealth Alliance said in a statement it provided the report in April 2018, over three years prior to Fauci’s testimony in Congress.

Given these contradictory statements, it would seem that an investigation into Fauci would be merited. This would not necessarily mean he is guilty, but simply that he ought to be investigated for a potential crime.

Nonetheless, in an interview with CBS’ Face the Nation that aired Sunday, Fauci acted as if Cruz’s suggestion was ridiculous.

“I should be prosecuted?” Fauci said when asked about Cruz’s comments. “What happened on Jan. 6, senator?”

Should Fauci be prosecuted?

There are multiple reasons why Fauci’s arrogant response is illogical. First, there is no evidence to suggest Cruz committed any crimes on or leading up to Jan. 6.

Objecting to the certification of votes is a right afforded to senators like Cruz, and simply exercising that right is not the same as encouraging violence.

Second, Cruz’s actions are completely separate from those of Fauci. Even if Fauci thinks Cruz should be prosecuted for Jan. 6, it does not change the fact that Fauci may have lied to Congress in July.

After this response, CBS host Margaret Brennan asked Fauci if he feels he was used as a “scapegoat to deflect from President [Donald] Trump.”

“Of course,” he said. “You’d have to be asleep not to figure that one out.”

As usual, Fauci’s self-aggrandizing attitude is insufferable. With his tone-deaf responses, he subtly suggests that he is infallible and anyone who questions him is simply a moron.

Fauci has flipped on countless positions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and his potential involvement in funding questionable “gain-of-function” research is extremely concerning. No number of arrogant interviews with the establishment media will change those facts.

Truth and Accuracy

Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
Conversation

