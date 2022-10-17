Parler Share
'Disgusting and Horrendous': NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Violently Attacks Fellow Driver, Then Clashes with Official

 By Jack Davis  October 17, 2022 at 7:04am
The court of public opinion condemned NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace after a Sunday incident at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway that started with a collision of metal and ended up with pushing and shoving.

The incident began when defending Cup Series champ Kyle Larson went three wide to pass Wallace, who was leading the South Point 400 after 29 laps. Larson’s Chevrolet poked Wallace’s Toyota, sending Wallace into the wall, The Associated Press reported.

Wallace then appeared to hook Larson’s car on purpose. Larson’s car spun into the path of Christopher Bell, putting both out of commission for the race.

Wallace climbed out of his wrecked car and stalked toward Larson, yelling at him and pushing him. Larson moved away and responded with one ineffective push before others intervened and Wallace stormed away after one last shove.

Wallace also appeared to shove an official after he left Larson.


NASCAR said it will review the incident and issue any penalties next week.

On social media, Wallace’s actions were denounced as “absolutely unacceptable” and “disgusting and horrendous,” with one Twitter user writing, “There is no debating this loss of maturity and temper.”

The two drivers told different stories afterward.

“I’m smart enough to know how easily these cars break, so when you get shoved into the fence deliberately like he did, trying to force me to lift, the steering was gone,” Wallace said. “It just so happened that he happened to be there.”

“Larson wanted to make a three-wide divebomb, but he never cleared me and I don’t lift,” he said. “So I know I’m kind of new to running up front, but I don’t lift. So I wasn’t even at a spot to lift and he never lifted, either, and now we’re junk. Just a piss poor move of his execution.”

Asked what he wanted to communicate to Larson, Wallace replied, “He knows.”

“He knows what he did was wrong. He wanted to question what I was doing, and he never cleared me,” Wallace said.

Larson said he was not surprised Wallace got hot under the helmet.

Should NASCAR punish Bubba Wallace for this incident?

“I obviously made an aggressive move into [turn] three and got in low and got loose and chased it up a bit,” Larson said. “He got to my right front, and it got him tight and into the wall. I knew he was going to retaliate. … He had a reason to be mad, but his race wasn’t over until he retaliated.

“It is what it is. Just aggression turned into frustration and he retaliated.”

Larson said he thinks Wallace will realize his error.



“I’m sure with everything going, he’ll know that he made a mistake in the retaliation part and I’m sure, you know, he’ll think twice about that next time,” he said, adding that he expected a fight as he saw Wallace approach his car.

“I saw him walking over, so I figured he would do something. … He had every right to be upset. I would rather him do that than tear up our cars in a dangerous manner,” Larson said.

Joey Logano won the race in Vegas to earn a spot in the Championship 4 in Phoenix.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
