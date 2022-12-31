The Devil’s dark gift is abject freedom. Tragically, on New Year’s Day, California will officially become the Devil’s playground.

In September, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Democratic Senator Scott Wiener’s legislation, Senate Bill 107, to provide refuge for trans kids and their families.

BIG NEWS: @GavinNewsom signed into law our bill (SB 107) to offer refuge to trans kids & their families if they’re being criminalized in their home states. States like Texas & Alabama are seeking to tear these families apart. California won’t be party to it. We have your backs. pic.twitter.com/cbQsmhatip — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) September 30, 2022

On Jan. 1, 2023, the law goes into effect.

As Wiener himself noted, the new law aims to protect parents and their children from legal ramifications for pursuing transgender medical treatments that are illegal for minors in their home states, via refuge in The Golden State.

What does this mean? As Reuters notes, “When gender-affirming care for a minor in California is the basis of a custody dispute, SB 107 tells California courts that they have clear jurisdiction to hear and decide the case. The new law tells California courts that they should not apply another state’s laws against gender-affirming care when deciding the case.”

Senator Wiener put it more bluntly in a tweet. California, on New Year’s Day, “officially becomes a state of refuge for trans kids & their families.”

Tonight at midnight, SB 107 goes into effect & California officially becomes a state of refuge for trans kids & their families. As red states pursue 100s of laws criminalizing LGBTQ people — with incitement to violence all too common — CA stands strong as a beacon of hope. — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) December 31, 2022

Should "gender-affirming" surgeries on minors be legal?

The Tea Party Texan Matt Beebee, was equally blunt in his tweet, “On January 1st, California’s perverse SB-107 will not just allow the mother to mutilate this boy, but it will enlist the State of California to *ensure* it happens.”

On January 1st, California’s perverse SB-107 will not just allow the mother to mutilate this boy, but it will enlist the State of California to *ensure* it happens — even though the “procedure” is not legal under Texas law, which is the current applicable legal jurisdiction. pic.twitter.com/8vSW4ERR3m — Matt Beebe (@TheMattBeebe) December 29, 2022

Beebee was referring to the case of James Younger, the North Texas child whose mother, Anne Georgulas, insisted he identifies as a girl named Luna, according to the The Texan. The Texas Supreme Court opted to review the James Younger custody case after the child’s mother took her two children to California.

In short, SB-107 weakens the rights of parents who aren’t supportive of “sex changes” for their kids. The law makes enforcement of out-of-state arrest warrants for violations of child “sex change” bans the lowest law enforcement priority.

The Protect Child Health Coalition opposed the legislation writing in its argument: “Senate Bill 107 is an extreme over-reaction to modest efforts by other states to prevent harm to minors. It would create a series of unprecedented and dangerous exceptions to California law and customary practice regarding cooperation with other states’ legal proceedings.”

California legislatures don’t care about such things. They only care about massaging their God-complex by bestowing the Devil’s dark gift on confused kids.

This is what the culture war boils down to. On one side we have the transgender movement, which contends that humans can create their own reality. This has little to do with human sexuality. It has to do with freedom based on a hatred of God. God has rules. Any rule is a pariah to the notion of pure freedom.

Where there is God, there are certain lies you don’t cross. One of them is crossing into the realm of creating reality. That’s God’s work.

Humans live within reality and can find new ways to navigate it. But they don’t get to rewrite The Book of Reality. Hubris, anyone?

On the other side, we have the realists. These are the people that understand that language must to correspond to reality to be valid. Words cannot contradict what is real. When the do, they are rendered meaningless. Calling a man a woman or a woman a man or a man a they renders the terms meaningless.

The government’s job is to protect the rights of it’s people. Children are the most vulnerable.

Protecting children from their parents is, unfortunately, necessary at times. When a parent is helping a child to go under the knife to accommodate a fantasy, it is the government’s duty to protect the child, not the parent.

In California they have it backwards. They are bestowing the dark gift of abject freedom on parents who, in turn, are likely destroying their children by encouraging confusion. This kind of freedom consumes innocence. The children are victims.

But so are the parents who participate in the gender transitioning of children. Leading children by the hand into the abyss of gender dysphoria is a sin.

Jesus said, “Whoever receives one such child in my name receives me; but whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for him to have a great millstone fastened round his neck and to be drowned in the depth of the sea” (Matthew 18).

California used to be called paradise. On New year’s Day they may as well change their welcome signs to “Welcome to Hell.”

