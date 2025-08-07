Disgusting: One of the Nation's Largest School Districts Accused of Secretly Arranging Abortions for Students

Two high school students under the age of 18 in Fairfax County Virginia claimed school officials arranged abortions for them at a local healthcare center, without informing their parents, thereby violating state law.

Virginia is “a parental-notification” state, meaning parents must be notified of any abortion related procedure and give consent.

This incident is said to have happened in 2021, years after the law took effect back in 1998.

WJLA covered the incident on Wednesday, writing that Fairfax County Public Schools are launching an investigation into the matter.

“We learned yesterday of these concerning allegations from 2021,” FCPS said when asked for comment. “We are launching an immediate and comprehensive investigation as we take all concerns of student well-being very seriously.”

The school system was also asked if any staff members ever arranged abortions for students, specifically in this case. They replied, “Not to [our] knowledge. We have launched an immediate investigation into these concerns as soon as we were made aware.”

Standard practice for when a student asks a school employee about getting an abortion states: “Every effort shall be made to encourage and support students suspecting pregnancy to discuss their concerns with their parents or guardians.”

Fairfax has one of the largest school divisions in the entire country, with a student population of almost 183,000.

MAJOR SCANDAL UNFOLDING IN FAIRFAX COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS IN VIRGINIA Two former students allege that the school arranged and bankrolled abortions for them without telling their parents. One student was a minor at the time. PEOPLE NEED TO GO TO PRISON FOR THIS pic.twitter.com/p3XMsWi06b — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 7, 2025

Would you send your kids to public school in 2025? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 8% (11 Votes) No: 92% (133 Votes)

Investigative Journalist Walter Curt published a story about the incident earlier this week in the WC Dispatch. It claimed one of the minors was only 17 years old at the time.

Curt obtained what appeared to be a handwritten statement from this young woman, accusing social worker Carolina Díaz of paying for the abortion, swearing her to secrecy, and keeping “everything quiet without informing” her family.

He also wrote that another girl — who was five months pregnant — allegedly begged to keep her baby and ended up running away from the clinic after Diaz told her she “had no choice.”

On top of that, the pregnant girl later spoke to a teacher about the incident — Mrs. Zenaida Perz — who went on the record.

Perz provided The W.C. Dispatch with a recording of the girl’s family, confirming that no one at the school ever informed them about efforts to terminate their daughter’s pregnancy.

“I have reviewed the audio in full and verified its content. It’s heartbreaking,” Curt wrote.

The girls alleged that Principal Chad Lehman knew what was going on the whole time and that the procedures were funded with taxpayer money, according to the Dispatch article.

If these allegations turn out to be true, this is something out of a horror movie.

Abortion is a terrible thing. It not only deprives the child of life, but causes the mother to experience physical and emotional scarring.

For administrators and school employees to be encouraging this — without informing the families — it seems almost cultish.

Though these charges have yet to be fully proven, public schools have already proven they’re willing to hide information from parents to push their political agendas.

Even the possibility of something like this happening reminds us that public schools are collapsing all around us, and many of them can longer be trusted with safeguarding our nation’s children.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.