The poster child of poor, oppressed Black America recently collected a reported $741,000 paycheck. All it took was an hour of time and a big name — Michelle Obama.

The former first lady spent all of 60 minutes motivating 5,000 attendees of the Bits & Pretzels Founder Festival in Munich, Germany, on Monday. According to the Daily Mail, “Organizers said Obama had ‘topped the list’ of people that participants wanted to take part ‘year after year.’

So they finally nabbed her and obviously came up with the money to clinch the deal. The woman who constantly reminds us of how much of a struggle life is for her and her family in racist America reportedly became one of the highest-grossing speakers at the three-day tech fair. She even apparently beat out her husband, former President Barack Obama, who also spoke at the event in prior years for an undisclosed sum.

For the former first lady — the Richard Simmons of “diversity, inclusion and believing in yourself” — popularity and net worth haven’t waned since she left the White House. In fact, they continue to grow.

The Daily Mail said that “in a recent YouGov poll, 77 percent of people said they still had a favorable opinion of her, compared to just 15 percent unfavorable.”

It just goes to show how powerful that “messaging” can be when forwarded by an organized faction.

In other words, Democrats, the global elite, and the media told the public every day since the moment the Obamas came to town that “we were to love Michelle Obama.” They built her in the same way they destroyed former first lady Melania Trump, even though Trump was much more deserving of accolades.

You see, Trump actually was a “first lady.” Obama simply played a part. However, if you challenged the narrative, you were either silenced or attacked by those who went along. Now it’s minting her oodles of dollars.

All Obama needs to do is remain true to her hallmarked script of poverty, diversity and oppression as she signs a $65 million publishing deal with Penguin, a multi-year arrangement with Netflix, slums it in a $11.75 million waterfront house on nearly 30 acres on Martha’s Vineyard, and travels the globe giving speeches that add a minimum of $200,000 to her coffers with the Secret Service tagging along.

Was Michelle Obama overpaid for her speech? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (34 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Who pays for the detail by her side? You and me, of course. Taxpayers who can barely buy gas for our cars and food for our families are helping Obama fund her mega-rich lifestyle. It is the one she claims none of us really need in a viewpoint she shared in 2018, according to CNBC.

“There’s only so much you can eat. There’s only so big a house you can have. There’s only so many nice trips you can take. I mean, it’s enough,” she said.

But is it, Michelle? Because from the outside looking in, “enough” applies only to the little Americans — those who make 13.7 times less a year than you made giving one speech. If she weren’t so oppressed, she could have earned much more for her woke agenda.

As the median income of the American worker was about $54,000 in 2022, I don’t think many are worried about hitting the point of “enough” anytime soon. They don’t watch the sunrise in Martha’s Vineyard and the sunset in Munich by way of a personal jet while discussing how to improve the world by ridding it of inequality and inviting equity through the door. They don’t have the luxury of talking out of both sides of their mouths.

They are too worried about having enough money to fund their meals. They are worried about survival.

At the same time, the enormous disconnect continues to be massaged by the faction in charge of packaging the former first lady.

With the Democrats facing another presidential election with a dog of a ticket, many conclude that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris don’t stand a chance against Donald Trump. The Democrats’ immediate solution is to market-test California Gov. Gavin Newsom. This is the reason he has been marched out to debate Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as well as why he has begun moving closer to the middle on decisions that rival his known political leanings.

Not unlike Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz on his podcast “Verdict With Ted Cruz,” I also believe Michelle Obama will be trotted out and onto the ticket as the Democratic rival to Trump if Newsom doesn’t test well. While Obama has made it clear she doesn’t want to be involved in politics anymore, she has sold her soul. If the faction tells her to run, she will need to run.

It is the other side of all the big money she’s earned. The devil always eventually comes to collect. This might be her time.

It’s another opportunity to regale in her virtues as the great black savior, uniting our nation through diversity, oppression and “becoming the best you that you can be.” So what if she can feed a small nation on her earnings while the average American is simply worried about tomorrow? If that doesn’t speak volumes about what this woman is truly all about, nothing will.

A Note from Our Founder:



Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful subscribers have kept us going.



If you’ve never chosen to subscribe, let me be honest: We need your help today.



I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country.



Subscribe right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.



Please stand with us by subscribing today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.