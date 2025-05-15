'Disgusting': State Capital to Fly Palestinian Flag Over City Hall

In an utterly shameful move, Providence, Rhode Island, plans to raise a Palestinian flag over City Hall on Friday — a decision that spits in the face of American values and Christian principles.

This isn’t just a foreign flag; it’s a symbol bandied by Hamas, a terrorist group that has spilled innocent blood, including that of Americans and Israelis, in its vile jihadist campaign.

The Providence City Council announced the event on X, scheduling the flag-raising for noon, complete with remarks from elected officials and community members on the City Hall steps.

You’re invited to a Palestinian flag raising at City Hall this Friday, May 16! Elected officials and community members will deliver remarks on the steps out front at 12 pm. Join us! pic.twitter.com/SeggPQvS1b — Providence City Council (@pvdcitycouncil) May 14, 2025

What should be flying high are the Stars and Stripes and the Rhode Island state flag — symbols of unity, freedom, and faith in God — rather than a banner tied to violence and division.

One X user nailed it in response to council’s post: “This is really disgusting. I’m sure it also violates some statute. The only time another flag should be put up there is if you’re conquered.”

This is really disgusting. I’m sure it also violates some statute.

The only time another flag should be put up there is if you’re conquered. — Philthyvt (@Philthyvt) May 14, 2025

No government building should ever hoist a foreign flag, especially not one associated with a terrorist organization like Hamas, which has been designated as such by the U.S. government since 1997.

Another X user captured the outrage perfectly: “So you’re having a flag raising event, but not with an American flag. Not with a Rhode Island flag. It’s with a Palestinian flag. The same flag that Hamas waves.”

So you’re having a flag raising event, but not with an American flag.

Not with a Rhode Island flag.

It’s with a Palestinian flag.

The same flag that Hamas waves. If only you guys cared about America, Americans, and especially your constituents as much as you care about some… — Leftism (@LeftismForU) May 14, 2025

They continued, “If only you guys cared about America, Americans, and especially your constituents as much as you care about some non-existent country alleged to be thousands of miles away which a designated terrorist organization is fighting for.”

Mayor Brett Smiley, in a pathetic attempt to dodge responsibility, told WJAR-TV he had no real say in it.

“If it was up to me I wouldn’t have flown this flag,” he said. “It came in from a constituent via the city council and I had no grounds to deny it.”

What a cowardly cop-out.

The city doubled down on that cowardice, telling WLNE-TV that this celebration was just like any other multicultural celebration.

The Providence Young Republicans, meanwhile, “strongly condemned” the move and said that it was “inappropriate and deeply disappointing” — which is putting it rather mildly.

Here’s the thing: This isn’t about “raising awareness” for Gaza, as some supporters may try to claim. It’s about pandering to radical leftists who prioritize anti-American sentiment over the safety and unity of our nation.

Hamas has killed countless Israelis and wounded many more, to say nothing of the atrocities committed on Oct. 7, 2023. And it should go without saying that the group has killed Americans, too.

For a city like Providence to elevate their flag is a slap in the face to every American who cherishes our heritage.

(Imagine if someone in Providence has a family member lost to Hamas. My goodness.)

The City Council’s decision to already display a Palestinian flag in the City Hall chambers shows they’ve been flirting with this anti-American agenda for a while, and now they’re doubling down.

This move undermines the very principles of liberty and justice that our nation was founded on, principles rooted in faith and a commitment to stand against evil.

True conservatives and Christians should be appalled — Providence is signaling to the world that it values terrorist sympathizers over the citizens of Rhode Island.

It’s time for patriots to speak out, demand the flag not be flown, and hold Smiley and the City Council accountable for this disgraceful act of betrayal.

If they want to raise a flag, at least make it something American, for crying out loud.

Providence should be ashamed — its leaders have chosen to honor chaos over country, and they’ll answer to their constituents and to a higher power for this abomination.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.