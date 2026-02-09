Share
News
Sports
Bad Bunny performs at the Apple Music Halftime Show during the NFL Super Bowl 60 on Feb. 8, 2026 in Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
Bad Bunny performs at the Apple Music Halftime Show during the NFL Super Bowl 60 on Feb. 8, 2026 in Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. (Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images)

'Disgusting' Super Bowl Halftime Show Called 'a Slap in the Face' to America

 By Jack Davis  February 9, 2026 at 6:52am
Share

The Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show lived down to its billing, according to President Donald Trump.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” Trump posted on Truth Social Sunday.

“Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.”

“This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History,” Trump continued.

“There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Many joined Trump in criticizing the show.

“The NFL having a Super Bowl Halftime Show where their performer sings ENTIRELY in Spanish & waves other nation’s flags, is 100 % a political statement,” Jon Root posted on X.

Related:
SpaceX Launches New Crew to Space Station After Medical Evacuation

“Bad Bunny will go down as the worst halftime show in the history of the league. America deserved better for its 250th birthday,” he wrote.

The show’s language barrier was a frequent point of attack.

“Was a single word of English spoken during the Super Bowl Halftime Show?” Nick Adams wrote on X.

“Someone needs to tell Bad Bunny he’s in America. This is an abomination,” he posted.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




US Kill Total on Drug Boats Hits 133 as Strike Takes Out 3 More 'Narco-Terrorists' in Caribbean
NY Man Sentenced After Offering Cash and Bottle of Wild Turkey Bourbon for the Murder and Gruesome Disposal of Romantic Rival's Body
AOC's Latest Word-Salad Answer on Taiwan Puts Even Kamala Harris to Shame
FAA Puts DEI in the Crosshairs, Threatens Any Airline That Doesn't Hire By Merit
'Cheaters': Trump Says Voter ID Will Be Required for Midterms Whether Congress Passes SAVE Act or Not
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation