'Disgusting' Super Bowl Halftime Show Called 'a Slap in the Face' to America

The Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show lived down to its billing, according to President Donald Trump.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” Trump posted on Truth Social Sunday.

“Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.”

“He wears dresses? And hates America? Why?” — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) February 9, 2026

“This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History,” Trump continued.

“There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Nah, I like my half time shows in English from ppl who love America. https://t.co/gxd2bht3Gr — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 9, 2026

Many joined Trump in criticizing the show.

“The NFL having a Super Bowl Halftime Show where their performer sings ENTIRELY in Spanish & waves other nation’s flags, is 100 % a political statement,” Jon Root posted on X.

The NFL having a Super Bowl Halftime Show where their performer sings ENTIRELY in Spanish & waves other nation’s flags, is 💯% a political statement. Bad Bunny will go down as the worst halftime show in the history of the league. America deserved better for its 250th birthday. pic.twitter.com/Glu9BLT5Tp — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) February 9, 2026

“Bad Bunny will go down as the worst halftime show in the history of the league. America deserved better for its 250th birthday,” he wrote.

The show’s language barrier was a frequent point of attack.

This is an advertisement for closed borders pic.twitter.com/L4wPC45frB — Raq (@raqisright) February 9, 2026

“Was a single word of English spoken during the Super Bowl Halftime Show?” Nick Adams wrote on X.

I have absolutely nothing against Bad Bunny as an artist, I’m just confused as to how a population that overwhelmingly speaks English is supposed to enjoy a performance in a language they don’t understand. English is the language of America. pic.twitter.com/o2HVyLlwY8 — The Moderate Case (@TheModerateCase) February 9, 2026

“Someone needs to tell Bad Bunny he’s in America. This is an abomination,” he posted.

